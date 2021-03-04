The Waconia boys basketball team bounced back from a 50-41 loss to Delano with a 65-51 win over New Prague last week.
“We responded really well from our loss to Delano last Tuesday,” said coach Pat Hayes.
The Wildcats shot the ball really well in the win at New Prague, shooting 52 percent from the field, 47 percent from beyond the arc and made 10/12 free throws (83 percent). Part of this surge in shooting from the field was the return of Spencer Swanson from injury, as he draws double teams down low. This gave Waconia good looks from the three point line, as Ty Miller netted a trio of threes, Ryne Anderson hit two, Wally Wisniewski connected on one and Swanson netted one of his own as the ‘Cats made nearly half of their three point attempts (7/15).
“His presence on the floor, especially on the inside gives us some open looks from the perimeter,” said Hayes.
Swanson also led the scoring effort with 23 points while hauling in 17 boards (8 offensive). Miller scored 11, Ben Christians scored 10, Anderson scored nine, Wisniewski scored eight and Noah Bonick scored four. Wisniewski led the team in assists with five, while Anderson and Swanson each had three steals to lead the team.
Friday’s hot shooting night was a remedy to their woes from earlier in the week, when Waconia shot poorly against Delano. The Wildcats shot 34 percent from the field, 13 percent from beyond the arc and 44 percent from the free throw line.
“We shot poorly from the three point line and the free throw line, when that happens, we need some inside scoring to counter that,” said Hayes.
When taking on Delano, the Wildcats were without Swanson, their top interior threat. Christians looked to pick up the slack down low and scored 12 points to go with seven rebounds, and has been scoring in double figures as of late.
“He did a good job being that interior scorer,” said Hayes.
Also scoring for Waconia was Bonick (9), Wisniewski (6), Anderson (5), Miller (5) and Joe Meath (4).
With the two games last week, Waconia moves to 8-4 on the year. Despite an unusual season that has seen fewer games to make adjustments, the Wildcats have started to put the pieces together as they head into the final 2 weeks of the regular season.
“They have been very receptive to what we have thrown at them,” said Hayes. “They respond and know that they want to get better. It is encouraging to see that as a coaching staff.”
