As the Waconia softball team continued to get games in last week, the good results piled up as the ‘Cats defeated a ranked team, then rallied from a 5-2 deficit to earn a walk-off win to give them back-to-back victories.
After defeating No. 8 ranked Eden Prairie May 9 with a 5-2 victory, the Wildcats found themselves down 5-2 against Chaska before scoring seven runs in the final three innings, including three runs in the seventh on a walk-off hit.
Down three in the fifth inning, Waconia rallied to tie the game at 5-5, starting with a hit by CeCe Butor that was followed by back-to-back doubles from Lindsey Braun and Ellana Keaveny, with a sacrifice fly by Tori Schreiner driving in the third run. After Chaska score two runs to get the lead back, the Wildcats scored one run in the sixth as Lauren Larsen, Madelyn Grover and Butor loaded the bases, leading to an RBI from Braun. Then with the Hawks up one in the seventh, Nicole Weinberger singled, Schreiner doubled and Olivia Heyer walked to load the bases, then all three scored when Sophia Kuntz belted the ball to deep right field, scoring three runs to give Waconia the 9-7 win.
Keaveny, Weinberger and Butor each had two hits to lead the ‘Cats at the plate, while Braun, Schreiner, Heyer, Kuntz, Larsen and Lily Tellers each had one. Kuntz had three RBIs and Braun had two, while Keaveny, Weinberger, Schreiner and Larsen each had one.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the ‘Cats offense kept the scoring going before the game was postponed, scoring five runs in the first inning. Braun doubled in the lead-off spot, then scored on a single from Keaveny. Weinberger then walked, Heyer hit an RBI single, Kuntz hit an RBI triple and Larsen plated a run to give Waconia a 5-0 lead, which held until the game was postponed in the bottom of the second inning.
In those nine innings, the Wildcats had 16 hits, which came one day after they had 17 hits in a 5-2 win over the No. 8 ranked Eagles of Eden Prairie. Weinberger had five hits to lead the ‘Cats, while Heyer had three. Braun, Keaveny and Schreiner each had two hits, while Larsen, Tellers and Butor each had one. Keaveny, Schreiner, Heyer and Tellers each had an RBI in the win.
Larsen picked up the win in seven innings, limiting the No. 8 ranked Eagles to five hits and two runs with six strikeouts.
