The Waconia girls hockey team got a big win on Saturday, defeating Worthington 10-4.
“Our team was very excited to get our first win of the season,” said coach Leah Janssen. “I hope this will get the girls’ confidence up as we go against some tough conference opponents later this month.”
The Wildcats got started with a trio of goals early, as Sara Jensen, Avery Heyer and Isabella Wozniak (assisted by Mia Kelley and Sophia Beix) each scored a minute apart.
Though Worthington would respond with two quick goals, Hann Beix and Wozniak answered with two more goals to put Waconia up 5-2 at the break.
Five more Wildcats would go on to score to give Waconia nine different goal scorers on the night as Madelyn Sullivan, Annika Mielke, Jenna Hoernemann, Maya Lindstrom and Sophia Braverman also found the back of the net. Lindstrom, Braverman, Kendal Miller and Wozniak each picked up an assist on those final five scores.
For Jensen, Heyer and Hannah Beix, it was their first varsity goal that they scored, while Waconia had another first in net as Maya Pena picked up her first win.
“It was very fun to watch three players score their first every varsity goal,” said Janssen. “We were also very proud of our eighth grade goalie Maya Pena on her first win as a varsity goalie. We have a very young team this year (half of our players are freshman) so it was great to see our young girls step up at the varsity level and get some points.”
The win comes following a 7-0 loss earlier in the week to the Academy of Holy Angels, a game that saw Abigail Elvebak make 48 saves for Waconia.
