The Waconia boys basketball team picked up another win in their only action last week, besting Buffalo 69-66. The No. 7 ranked Wildcats controlled the game throughout, though they could not quite put the Bison completely away until the buzzer.
“We’re consistently finding our way through these last few games to win at the end, but we have peaks and valleys that make it difficult,” coach Pat Hayes said.
Waconia had a six point edge at the break and led by as much as 19 before Buffalo chipped away at the ‘Cats lead.
“We went away from the things that got us the lead,” said Hayes.
But Waconia was able knock down free throws to hold off the Bison by making free throws down the stretch, with PJ Hayes and Ryan Delange combining for 10 of the Wildcats’ 14 free throws.
Spencer Swanson led the Wildcats in numerous categories, earning a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds, while also tallying two steals. Swanson was perfect from the field, going 10/10.
PJ Hayes was second in scoring with 19, netting a trio of three-pointers. Delange and Connor Behrens added eight points each, while Connor Schwob and Ben Christians tallied six each.
Schwob hauled in seven rebounds, PJ Hayes grabbed four, Behrens and Delange each had three and Christians had one.
Waconia assisted on 18 of their 25 makes from the field – Behrens (4), Delange (4), PJ Hayes (3), Schwob, Wally Wisniewski (2) and Christians (1).
With the win, Waconia moves to 7-2 on the year with a five game win streak. Down the stretch the Wildcats are set to play several section opponents as well as their conference foes.
“We’ve got to get more consistency and address and acknowledge the things we need to get better at, but I’m very pleased with the effort and attitude,” Pat Hayes said.
The Wildcats go to Orono Jan. 10 and Robbinsdale Cooper Jan. 11 before hosting Delano Jan. 17 and Minnetonka Jan. 21.
