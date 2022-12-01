The Waconia girls hockey team kicked off the season with a 5-1 win over Princeton before an 0-2 loss to Delano that was very competitive.
“We were very excited for our win against Princeton, the first game of the season,” said coach Leah Janssen. “We got a lot of offensive opportunities that gave our girls confidence for their first game and worked on developing some line chemistry. There were some nerves going into the Delano game, knowing that it would be a much tougher game for us, but we hung with them and overall, even though it was a 2-0 loss, there were some good take-a-ways and learning experiences from that game to help us get stronger for the future.”
Waconia put up 47 shots against Princeton, with Annika Mielke scoring two goals, while Sophia Beix, Kate Koschinska and Sofia Grundhofer also scoring. Mia Kelley led the team in assists with three, while Taylan Kamrath, Kendall Miller and Avery Heyer each tallying one.
Waconia then took on Hopkins/St. Louis Park in a back-and-forth game that saw each team score in bunches.
“It was very fun watching the girls compete against those AA schools and shutting them down continuously the first and second period,” said Janssen. “Hopkins/Park has a very good first line and we were able to keep them to limited opportunities and get some great goals ourselves. We had great confidence coming out of that first period with a lead which I think helped us respond to Hopkins’ first goal in the second. We came back with three quick goals in response. This is something we talk about as a team is how we respond after a goal either for or against. We call it the ‘2 minute rule.’ Players have 2 minutes to either keep or take back the momentum after a goal is scored by getting a response goal or multiple offensive opportunities. Rookie freshman Taylan Kamrath, scored her first varsity goal of her career followed by a second goal that game. We are excited about our upcoming talent in our program this year. We have 3 rookies who made the varsity roster this year. Eighth grader Kate Koschinska and freshmen Taylan Kamrath and Peyton Theilman.”
Kamrath gave Waconia an early lead off an assist from Isabella Wozniak to put Waconia up 1-0 through one period of play. The Royals then rebounded with a strong showing to start the second period, tying the game halfway through the second period. The Wildcats, who did not have many, if any, shots on net in the period, went on a scoring frenzy to take a 4-1 lead. Ella Schluck scored two goals 30 seconds apart, then assisted Mia Kelley for a third goal in 3 minutes. Mielke assisted on two of the second period goals, while Kelley and Kamrath also had assists.
“These girls have a lot of experience playing together and have unbelievable chemistry,” Janssen said of Schluck, Mielke and Kelley combining for the trio of goals. “They played together last season and have played together in the off-season as well. This trio is so successful because they all are very quick skaters who also come with different talents that balance out their line so well. They especially excel in cycling in the offensive zone and getting opportunities to net.”
Unfortunately for the ‘Cats, the Royals would have a scoring frenzy of their own in the third period, pulling out the 5-4 comeback win.
Waconia would bounce back in the next game however, as the ‘Cats outshot Pine City Area 23-15 in a 2-1 win. The three goals came in quick succession in a 5 minute span late in the second period. Kelley scored off an assist from Mielke, then Schluck scored a goal in quick response to Pine City’s score to give Waconia the win (assisted by Kelley and Mielke). Abigail Elvebak stopped 14 of 15 shots in net to pick up the win.
