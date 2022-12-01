The Waconia girls hockey team kicked off the season with a 5-1 win over Princeton before an 0-2 loss to Delano that was very competitive.

“We were very excited for our win against Princeton, the first game of the season,” said coach Leah Janssen. “We got a lot of offensive opportunities that gave our girls confidence for their first game and worked on developing some line chemistry. There were some nerves going into the Delano game, knowing that it would be a much tougher game for us, but we hung with them and overall, even though it was a 2-0 loss, there were some good take-a-ways and learning experiences from that game to help us get stronger for the future.”

