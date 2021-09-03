As rough as things looked in the first half of Friday night's season opener at Robbinsdale Armstrong, the Waconia football team refused to give up, giving them a chance to win the game after trailing 23-0 at the break.
The Wildcats got contributions in all three phases of the game, with the offense, defense and special teams units each delivering clutch plays.
Max McEnelly churned out two big rushing touchdowns for the 'Cats, scoring from 14 and 12 yards out, adding a converted two point attempt as well. The defense shutout the Falcons in the second half and limited the opposition to just 2.5 yards per run all game, while forcing a turnover with 2 minutes left that gave Waconia the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead, trailing by just six points. Special teams contributed to the closing of the gap by blocking a punt and a clutch field goal by Tanner Micke that drew Waconia within one score with 3 minutes of play remaining.
The Wildcats could not complete the comeback however, falling 23-17 in the opener.
