The Waconia boys soccer team has been no stranger to postseason success, but their lone playoff win of the 2021 season stands out as a major accomplishment despite it being a first round game.
“Moving up to 3A and being the 63rd biggest school out of 64, we knew that it would be challenging,” said coach Tyrel Seim. “Shakopee is the 11th biggest school in the state and we were not at full health but anytime you can win a game as a lower seed it feels like a massive sense of accomplishment. Our team goals for our first season in 3A and in a new conference were to go above .500 and advance to the semifinals of sections. To reach both goals was amazing and took total team buy-in. We played Shakopee twice and played 190 minutes of shutout soccer, not sure that would happen again but both teams were at their best. It really felt like we were playing a section final in 1A, that might seem a bit far off for our seven teams that have played in a section final but the intensity level was really that high for a section 3A playoff game.
Waconia had a strong regular season, jumping out to a 7-4-1 record, but a tough last week of the regular season saw the ‘Cats go winless in four outings (0-3-1).
“We really had both our captains banged up the last 2 weeks so the fall off was somewhat understandable,” said Seim. “We really just kept our team focused on our goals and accomplishing them. We couldn’t go over .500 without a playoff win so we desperately wanted to get out of the first round.”
The Wildcats fought with all their might when taking on Shakopee in the first round of the postseason, forcing overtime and then a shootout in a 0-0 game. That is when the blessing of being the underdog came into play.
“When it comes to penalty kicks it’s really psychology in sports at it’s finest,” said Seim. “We just told our kids we we’re under no pressure, we were the lower seed so just shoot your shot on goal and hard enough it can go in, and rule number one is put the shot on frame. We also emphasized we had Evan White as our goalie, he’s made massive saves all year and we just needed him to make one for the win, which he scared the Shakopee kid into hitting the cross bar in the first five and saved the eighth shooter for the win. White was huge for us all year, he made some incredible saves and the playoff game was no difference. We had eight shooters and these guys just had ice in their veins making seven of the eight shots, it was a really relaxed feeling on our sideline as our guys felt confident they could put the shots in.”
And while Waconia’s season came to an end the following game when they lost to Minnetonka, the ‘Cats had a strong showing in their first year of Class AAA play.
“Well the Shakopee game gave us some confidence that we can play with the big schools,” said Seim. “Our semi-final game was against state power Minnetonka and the first half it was fairly even. Our guys felt really confident heading into the second half, they made us pay for a foul in our own half with a goal and scored off a corner kick to go up 2-0 early in the second half. We gave up a late one pushing for a goal but on the whole we were pumped about our season and anytime your achieve your goals you set out to achieve their is a sense of accomplishment. This was a great group of players who achieved a lot of success this season and our seniors really led us well, we left everything on the field this season and earned our success.”
