The Wildcats hosted a home meet May 21 and had numerous athletes place at the meet.

Jordan Grell won the 100 and 200 meter dashes with times of 13.25 and 27.13 seconds, while also taking fourth in the long jump (14 feet, 10.25 inches). Bethany Langer placed third in both the 100 and 200 (13.74 and 27.78).

Maya Lindstrom took second in the 400 (1:01.02) ahead of teammate Carrigan Mair, who finished fourth (1:03.77).

The Wildcats swept the 2-5 spots in the 800 – Adorisa Kaeding (2:28.37), Emily Gustafson (2:29.69), Annika Mielke (2:32.61), Kylie Meyer (2:33.31). Kaeding also placed third in the 1,600 (5:21.35).

Madeline Lage led the Wildcats in the 3,200 by taking second place (11:29.53), Amelia Harold was third (11:54.74) and Kate Ulrich was fourth (12:24.22).

Amber Kellen placed second in the 300 hurdles (53.35) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (19.93). Karlyn Buetow was third in the 300 hurdles (55.40) and Lucy Mohling was fifth in the 100 hurdles (19.93).

The 4x100 relay team of Amber Kellen, Bethany Langer, Jordan Machacek and Jordan Grell won with a time of 51.40, while the 4x800 relay team of Jamie Sorenson, Carrigan Mair, Madeline Lage and Maya Lindstrom won with a time of 9:46.20.

Katie Schmidt won the discus (118-4) and the shot put (33-7).

Mark Rud won the 800 for the boys (2:00.35) and Clayton Marrs took second in the 200 (23.72).

Alexander Riley won the 300 hurdles (43.91) and took second in the 110 hurdles (17.47).

Anthony Thurk won the long jump (21-05), and took third in both the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (38-6).

Bram Fitzsimonds won the discus (109-7) and took fourth in the shot put (39-10). Travis Reighard took second in the pole vault (13-6).

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

13.25 Jordan Grell 1

13.74 Bethany Langer 3

13.99 Jordan Machacek 8

14.20 Jenna Myhre 9

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

27.13 Jordan Grell 1

27.78 Bethany Langer 3

28.55 Maya Lindstrom 5

28.95 Ariana Ryskoski 8

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:01.02 Maya Lindstrom 2

1:03.77 Carrigan Mair 4

1:04.77 Aubrey Mair 6

1:05.22 Jamie Sorenson 7

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

2:28.37 Adorisa Kaeding 2

2:29.69 Emily Gustafson 3

2:32.61 Annika Mielke 4

2:33.31 Meyer Kylie 5

GIRLS 1600 METER RUN

5:21.35 Adorisa Kaeding 3

5:58.62 Sophia Beix 9

5:58.70 Isabella Wozniak 10

GIRLS 3200 METER RUN

11:29.53 Madeline Lage 2

11:54.74 Amelia Harold 3

12:24.22 Kate Ulrich 4

GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES

19.93 Amber Kellen 4

19.93 Lucy Mohling 5

GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES

53.35 Amber Kellen 2

55.40 Karalyn Buetow 3

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

51.40 Amber Kellen, Bethany Langer, Jordan Machacek, Jordan Grell 1

GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY

1:52.71 Grace Seim, Ariana Ryskoski, Jenna Myhre, Jordan Machacek 2

GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY

4:18.20 Annika Mielke, Emily Gustafson, Meyer Kylie, Adorisa Kaeding 2

GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY

9:46.20 Jamie Sorenson, Carrigan Mair, Madeline Lage, Maya Lindstrom 1

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

4-8 Jordan Machacek 7

4-8 Grace Seim 8

4-6 Cassidy Hughes 11

GIRLS LONG JUMP

14-10.25 Jordan Grell 4

13-10.25 Chayse Saunders 7

13-0 Cassidy Hughes 13

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

28-10 Cassidy Hughes 11

GIRLS POLE VAULT

7-0 Bethany Langer 6

6-0 Maddie Campbell 8

6-0 Amber Kellen 10

GIRLS DISCUS

118-4 Katie Schmidt 1

62-11 Danna Strohsack 7

GIRLS SHOT PUT

33-7 Katie Schmidt 1

25-11 Danna Strohsack 6

BOYS 100 METER DASH

12.26 Clayton Marrs 5

12.37 Mitchell Rieckhoff 6

12.55 Travis Reighard 8

BOYS 200 METER DASH

23.72 Clayton Marrs 2

24.63 Mitchell Rieckhoff 5

24.79 Josiah Allyn 8

24.86 Jacob Krugerud 9

BOYS 400 METER DASH

55.75 Connor Hennen 5

1:00.91 Justin Vogt 10

1:01.45 Aiden Strong 11

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:00.35 Mark Rud 1

2:13.31 Michael Kurtz 8

2:17.17 Jack Ulrich 12

2:20.29 David Price 14

BOYS 1600 METER RUN

4:44.17 Carson Roehl 5

4:50.68 Michael Kurtz 8

4:51.14 Jack Ulrich 9

BOYS 3200 METER RUN

11:08.48 Glaser Ryan 5

12:09.18 Lukas Johnson 7

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES

17.47 Alexander Riley 2

BOYS 300 METER HURDLES

43.91 Alexander Riley 1

46.26 Ciro Medina 4

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

46.36 Travis Reighard, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Alexander Riley, Clayton Marrs 2

BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY

1:39.16 Josiah Allyn, Ashton Vettel, Owen Mielke, Jacob Krugerud 3

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY

3:36.97 Ciro Medina, Carson Roehl, Connor Hennen, Mark Rud 2

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY

9:08.19 Ryan Glaser, Lukas Johnson, Mason Behrens, David Price 2

BOYS HIGH JUMP

5-10 Anthony Thurk 3

5-6 Mitchell Rieckhoff 7

5-6 Owen Mielke 8

5-4 Collin Manley 11

BOYS LONG JUMP

21-0.5 Anthony Thurk 1

18-3 Logan Kiel 6

18-1.5 Clayton Marrs 7

18-1.5 Josiah Allyn 7

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP

38-6 Anthony Thurk 3

32-8 Alexander Riley 12

BOYS POLE VAULT

13-6 Travis Reighard 2

9-0 Logan Kiel 5

BOYS DISCUS

109-7 Bram Fitzsimonds 1

99-0 William Gilmer 5

95-7 Andrew Gerling 9

94-8 Logan Kiel 10

BOYS SHOT PUT

39-10 Bram Fitzsimonds 4

34-11 Andrew Gerling 10

34-6 William Gilmer 12

28-7 Collin Manley 16

