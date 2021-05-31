The Wildcats hosted a home meet May 21 and had numerous athletes place at the meet.
Jordan Grell won the 100 and 200 meter dashes with times of 13.25 and 27.13 seconds, while also taking fourth in the long jump (14 feet, 10.25 inches). Bethany Langer placed third in both the 100 and 200 (13.74 and 27.78).
Maya Lindstrom took second in the 400 (1:01.02) ahead of teammate Carrigan Mair, who finished fourth (1:03.77).
The Wildcats swept the 2-5 spots in the 800 – Adorisa Kaeding (2:28.37), Emily Gustafson (2:29.69), Annika Mielke (2:32.61), Kylie Meyer (2:33.31). Kaeding also placed third in the 1,600 (5:21.35).
Madeline Lage led the Wildcats in the 3,200 by taking second place (11:29.53), Amelia Harold was third (11:54.74) and Kate Ulrich was fourth (12:24.22).
Amber Kellen placed second in the 300 hurdles (53.35) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (19.93). Karlyn Buetow was third in the 300 hurdles (55.40) and Lucy Mohling was fifth in the 100 hurdles (19.93).
The 4x100 relay team of Amber Kellen, Bethany Langer, Jordan Machacek and Jordan Grell won with a time of 51.40, while the 4x800 relay team of Jamie Sorenson, Carrigan Mair, Madeline Lage and Maya Lindstrom won with a time of 9:46.20.
Katie Schmidt won the discus (118-4) and the shot put (33-7).
Mark Rud won the 800 for the boys (2:00.35) and Clayton Marrs took second in the 200 (23.72).
Alexander Riley won the 300 hurdles (43.91) and took second in the 110 hurdles (17.47).
Anthony Thurk won the long jump (21-05), and took third in both the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (38-6).
Bram Fitzsimonds won the discus (109-7) and took fourth in the shot put (39-10). Travis Reighard took second in the pole vault (13-6).
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.25 Jordan Grell 1
13.74 Bethany Langer 3
13.99 Jordan Machacek 8
14.20 Jenna Myhre 9
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
27.13 Jordan Grell 1
27.78 Bethany Langer 3
28.55 Maya Lindstrom 5
28.95 Ariana Ryskoski 8
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:01.02 Maya Lindstrom 2
1:03.77 Carrigan Mair 4
1:04.77 Aubrey Mair 6
1:05.22 Jamie Sorenson 7
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:28.37 Adorisa Kaeding 2
2:29.69 Emily Gustafson 3
2:32.61 Annika Mielke 4
2:33.31 Meyer Kylie 5
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN
5:21.35 Adorisa Kaeding 3
5:58.62 Sophia Beix 9
5:58.70 Isabella Wozniak 10
GIRLS 3200 METER RUN
11:29.53 Madeline Lage 2
11:54.74 Amelia Harold 3
12:24.22 Kate Ulrich 4
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
19.93 Amber Kellen 4
19.93 Lucy Mohling 5
GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES
53.35 Amber Kellen 2
55.40 Karalyn Buetow 3
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY
51.40 Amber Kellen, Bethany Langer, Jordan Machacek, Jordan Grell 1
GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY
1:52.71 Grace Seim, Ariana Ryskoski, Jenna Myhre, Jordan Machacek 2
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY
4:18.20 Annika Mielke, Emily Gustafson, Meyer Kylie, Adorisa Kaeding 2
GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:46.20 Jamie Sorenson, Carrigan Mair, Madeline Lage, Maya Lindstrom 1
GIRLS HIGH JUMP
4-8 Jordan Machacek 7
4-8 Grace Seim 8
4-6 Cassidy Hughes 11
GIRLS LONG JUMP
14-10.25 Jordan Grell 4
13-10.25 Chayse Saunders 7
13-0 Cassidy Hughes 13
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP
28-10 Cassidy Hughes 11
GIRLS POLE VAULT
7-0 Bethany Langer 6
6-0 Maddie Campbell 8
6-0 Amber Kellen 10
GIRLS DISCUS
118-4 Katie Schmidt 1
62-11 Danna Strohsack 7
GIRLS SHOT PUT
33-7 Katie Schmidt 1
25-11 Danna Strohsack 6
BOYS 100 METER DASH
12.26 Clayton Marrs 5
12.37 Mitchell Rieckhoff 6
12.55 Travis Reighard 8
BOYS 200 METER DASH
23.72 Clayton Marrs 2
24.63 Mitchell Rieckhoff 5
24.79 Josiah Allyn 8
24.86 Jacob Krugerud 9
BOYS 400 METER DASH
55.75 Connor Hennen 5
1:00.91 Justin Vogt 10
1:01.45 Aiden Strong 11
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:00.35 Mark Rud 1
2:13.31 Michael Kurtz 8
2:17.17 Jack Ulrich 12
2:20.29 David Price 14
BOYS 1600 METER RUN
4:44.17 Carson Roehl 5
4:50.68 Michael Kurtz 8
4:51.14 Jack Ulrich 9
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
11:08.48 Glaser Ryan 5
12:09.18 Lukas Johnson 7
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
17.47 Alexander Riley 2
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES
43.91 Alexander Riley 1
46.26 Ciro Medina 4
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
46.36 Travis Reighard, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Alexander Riley, Clayton Marrs 2
BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY
1:39.16 Josiah Allyn, Ashton Vettel, Owen Mielke, Jacob Krugerud 3
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY
3:36.97 Ciro Medina, Carson Roehl, Connor Hennen, Mark Rud 2
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY
9:08.19 Ryan Glaser, Lukas Johnson, Mason Behrens, David Price 2
BOYS HIGH JUMP
5-10 Anthony Thurk 3
5-6 Mitchell Rieckhoff 7
5-6 Owen Mielke 8
5-4 Collin Manley 11
BOYS LONG JUMP
21-0.5 Anthony Thurk 1
18-3 Logan Kiel 6
18-1.5 Clayton Marrs 7
18-1.5 Josiah Allyn 7
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP
38-6 Anthony Thurk 3
32-8 Alexander Riley 12
BOYS POLE VAULT
13-6 Travis Reighard 2
9-0 Logan Kiel 5
BOYS DISCUS
109-7 Bram Fitzsimonds 1
99-0 William Gilmer 5
95-7 Andrew Gerling 9
94-8 Logan Kiel 10
BOYS SHOT PUT
39-10 Bram Fitzsimonds 4
34-11 Andrew Gerling 10
34-6 William Gilmer 12
28-7 Collin Manley 16
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.