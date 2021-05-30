The Waconia softball team kicked off a busy week of close games with a Monday matchup against St. Peter May 17. Ellana Keaveny and Nicole Weinberger gave Waconia an early 1-0 lead with a pair of doubles, as Weinberger replaced Keaveny on second base with a hit to left field. Unfortunately for the ‘Cats, the lead would not hold as St. Peter slowly built a lead to win 5-2.
Waconia only had one less hit than the Saints (9 to 8), with Keaveny, Weinberger and Lindsey Braun each tallying two hits, while Sophia Kuntz and Olivia Heyer both had one. Weinberger and Tori Schreiner had the two RBIs, while Kaylee Barrieau had no earned runs in seven innings on the mound.
Against Chanhassen the following day, Waconia only had four hits but made them count, scoring eight runs by pairing several walks with three home runs.
Barrieau got on base in the first inning and Heather Grengs hit her first of two home runs in the game to put the ‘Cats up 2-0. Then in the second, Sammy Brueggemeier and Lilly Tellers walked to put runners on base, then Keaveny hit an RBI double to plate the first run of the inning. Barrieau then drew a walk to load the bases, with Weinberger clearing them by belting the ball to deep right field for a grand slam. Grengs followed the at-bat with a solo home run to put Waconia up 8-1.
Chanhassen would steadily climb back into the game and eventually take the lead however, scoring in each inning to win 11-8.
Grengs’ two home runs resulted in three RBIs, Weinberger’s grand slam had her batting in four runners and Keaveny’s double plated one run. Brueggemeier drew three walks, while Barrieau, Weinberger and Tellers also walked once each.
When Waconia returned to action 2 days later, Grengs homered yet again, driving in two runs late in the game in a 6-3 loss to Minnetonka. Heyer also drove in a run on one hit, while Keaveny had two hits, Weinberger and Kuntz each had one.
On Saturday, Waconia found some timely hitting to climb out of a 5-2 hole, only to drop the game on a Mound Westonka walk-off. In the sixth inning, Heyer and Megan Meyer singled, then Kuntz walked to load the bases, with Keaveny earning a walk to plate a runner. Weinberger then belted the ball to centerfield to drive in the tying run on a two-RBI double.
Earlier in the game, Kuntz batted in Heyer and CeCe Butor on a double to put Waconia up 2-0 in the second, before Mound Westonka made their rally.
Weinberger and Heyer each had two hits, while Meyer and Kuntz each had one. Weinberger and Kuntz both earned two RBIs and Keaveny had one.
Tellers and Lauren Larsen split time on the mound, limiting the opposing offense to just three hits and two earned runs while striking out nine.
