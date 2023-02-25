The Waconia boys hockey team capped off the regular season with a pair of wins, defeating Mound Westonka 6-1 and Bloomington Jefferson 5-2 to finish the regular season with a 13-12 record.
“We finally got healthy and feel like we are playing really good hockey going into the playoffs,” said coach Anthony Reynolds. “It was nice to get a good roll going but even nicer is we were able to find some consistency in our lines. Every time we thought we had a combo, someone was out sick the next game so knock on wood we’re hoping we’re through the thick of that and can lock in our lineup and go.”
The Wildcats earned the No. 7 seed for the Section 2A Tournament, hosting No. 10 Mound Westonka Feb. 22, with the winner taking on No. 2 Providence Academy.
“Yeah I think it will be a really fun thing for our community and I hope we can absolutely pack the barn that night - but ultimately for us no matter where or who we play we just want to go out and compete as hard as we can and play our brand of hockey and I think we will find some success,” Reynolds said of earning a home playoff game.
Waconia came out of the gate firing with three goals in the first period against Mound Westonka. Luc Nessa scored first off of assists from Drew Vacek and Brett Siddons, then Zach Sorenson scored minutes later with assists from Brett Siddons and Drew Vacek. Luke Puchner finished off the first period scoring with assists from Nessa and Charlie Junge, giving Waconia a 3-0 lead with a three goal span in 5 minutes.
Nessa scored again to start the second period, and Mitch Nelson followed with a goal moments later on an assist from Luke Puchner.
Nessa then completed the hat trick with a third period goal assisted by Brett Siddons and Sorenson, which was Brett Siddons third assist of the game.
Matt Johnson made 21 saves in the win for Waconia.
Against Bloomington Jefferson, Waconia used a second period surge to take control of the game on the way to a 5-2 win. After Brett Siddons evened the score at 1-1 in the first period off assists from Luke Puchner and Nessa, Colton Rieck scored twice in the second period (assisted by Brett Siddons, Sorenson and Nelson). Vacek would score 23 seconds after Rieck’s second goal, assisted by Sorenson.
Vacek added one more goal at the start of the third period, once again assisted by Sorenson, who tallied three assists in the win.
Waconia took advantage of numerous power play opportunities, scoring three times on the power play.
