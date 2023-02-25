The Waconia boys hockey team capped off the regular season with a pair of wins, defeating Mound Westonka 6-1 and Bloomington Jefferson 5-2 to finish the regular season with a 13-12 record.

“We finally got healthy and feel like we are playing really good hockey going into the playoffs,” said coach Anthony Reynolds. “It was nice to get a good roll going but even nicer is we were able to find some consistency in our lines. Every time we thought we had a combo, someone was out sick the next game so knock on wood we’re hoping we’re through the thick of that and can lock in our lineup and go.”

