The Waconia gymnastics team kicked off the season Dec. 7 with their annual Red Carpet Invitational, taking second place out of six teams.
“I think we did really well for our first meet, just going out and showing everything off,” Sydney Shea said. “We were nervous, but it was fun and we were cheering a lot.”
Hosting the meet on familiar ground also gave the Wildcats a boost.
“It’s really nice because it’s on our equipment and it’s in a place that we’re used to,” said Payton Baumann. “Cheering for our teammates got us over our nerves a little bit, to help us draw out the skills we’ve got to practice. We’ve been nervous this week but it came together today.”
The Wildcats, a senior-heavy team with seven 12th graders on the team, have been working on their routines with more difficult skills.
“A lot of people added new skills, it was really cool,” said Ellenya Urzedowski.”
But with adding new skills, the scores are going to be lower to start the season. The Wildcats can hover around 140 points, but started the 2019-20 season with a score of 134.150.
“It’s kind of a risk you have to take,” Baumann said. “If you want to get bigger routines, you have to be willing to fall or take the deductions. We want to get our scores up back to where they were last year and have a good season for our seven seniors and our middle schoolers coming in.”
As always, Waconia excelled on the floor with Dani Miller scoring a 9.10, Shea scoring a 9.05, Acelyn Harried scoring an 8.2, Baumann scoring an 8.15 and Li Li Raidt scoring a 7.5.
“Floor is always a fun one, even if we don’t tumble well, dancing-wise it’s always fun,” said Urzedowski.
On the vault, Miller had the meet’s highest score of 9.4 on the way to a first-place finish in the all-around. Miller scored an 8.650 on the bars and an 8.20 on the beam for a total of 35.35.
Shea had a third place finish vault with a 9.1 and had an 8.4 on beam.
Baumann also had a third place finish with a score of 8.8 on beam to go along with a 6.7 on bars.
Raidt scored an 8.75 on vault and a 7.45 on bars.
Katelyn Hawkins scored 7.4 and 7.3 on bars and beam, Harried had an 8.5 on vault, Urzedowski had an 8.35 on vault, Madison Holmen scored 7.6 on bars and Maya Bolster had a 7.4 on beam.
The Wildcats return to action Dec. 19 when they host a triangular at 6 p.m.
