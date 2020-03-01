After a tough overtime loss at Hutchinson, the Wildcats found themselves trailing 8-0 on their home court to a team that defeated them by 19 points a month earlier. But the Wildcats dug deep and fought back to take a 28-26 lead at halftime over New Prague.
“We rallied well, pushing back and becoming more physical,” said coach Dusty Neibauer.
Waconia attacked the rim and got rewarded for it, with Audrey Swanson, Ava Stier and Allie Zimmer getting inside early, then Tess Johnson hit back-to-back threes to help swing the momentum in Waconia’s favor. Add in great defense and ball handling from the entire Waconia team, and it was a recipe for success in the first half.
“Emily Russo for them is so tough in the middle, but getting two fouls on her allowed our posts to attack her with more confidence,” said Neibauer. “Our discipline on defense was much better against them than the first time we played them, and we only had three turnovers in the first half as well, so when you play defense and take care of the ball you can put yourself in good position.”
Waconia hit a wall however in the second half, scoring only 19 points on the way to a 56-47 loss in the season finale.
“We didn’t knock down the shots that we normally can, missed some easy ones, and had nine turnovers, and New Prague had a lot to do with that - they are physical, long, and bump cutters well - there’s a reason they were 10-0 in the conference this year - so putting up only 19 points in the second half hurt us in such a tight game,” Neibauer said. “Still, what ended up hurting us was giving up two offensive rebounds for layups in the final 2:00 - one of which was just a really good spin move by Russo off of a free throw. She is really good.”
Stier led the ‘Cats in scoring with 15, Swanson had 11, Johnson had 10, Addy Salzer had seven and Zimmer had four, while leading the team in assists with five.
Waconia 67 Hutchinson 69 (OT)
Not much separated the two conference and section foes Feb. 18, with both leading by only a couple field goals at most. And though Salzer was able to make a tough shot to send the game to overtime, the Wildcats could not pull off the comeback. Several late turnovers and a 2/18 shooting night from beyond the arc hurt the ‘Cats, though they managed to stay competitive despite those numbers.
Swanson had a monster night for the Wildcats with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Salzer scored 13, Stier had nine and Zimmer added eight.
Waconia now heads into section play after a 16-10 record in the regular season, earning the No. 2 seed and a matchup with No. 7 Mankato East.
“Losing in OT to Hutch without a starter hurt, no doubt, as it would’ve given us a chance at playing for the conference title on Friday night; however, we must look toward the playoffs, and a very good No. 7 seed in Mankato East - they have played good teams very closely, they are physical and have some pretty good posts, and a really good shooter from outside as well, so we’ve got our eyes forward,” said Neibauer. “Our section is probably the toughest, top-to-bottom in the state - according to one state ranking, it has the No. 2 (Marshall), No. 3 (Hutchinson), No. 4 (Waconia), and No. 9 (St. Peter) ranked teams in AAA, so the road ahead is challenging, but if we come together as a group, have faith in each other, and play like our lives depend on it, we can make the run we’d like to make.”
The No. 2 Wildcats face No. 7 Mankato East Feb. 26, with the winner facing No. 3 Mankato West or No. 6 Worthington Feb. 29 at Gustavus (7:45 p.m.). The Section 2AAA Championship is March 5 at Gustavus (7 p.m.). The other half of the bracket is No. 1 Marshall vs. No. 8 New Ulm and No. 4 Hutchinson vs. No. 5 St. Peter.
