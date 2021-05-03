The Waconia track and field team traveled to Holy Family Catholic April 20, with the girls dominating on the track and the boys dominating in the field.
Jordan Grell led the Waconia sprinters in a strong showing that saw the girls place four runners in the top five of the 100 meter dash and sweep the top three spots in the 200. Grell was first in the 100 with a time of 13.21 and was closely followed by Jordan Machacek (2nd, 14.00), Grace Seim (3rd, 14.30) and Jenna Myhre (5th, 14.49). Grell placed first in the 200 as well (27.42), with Bethany Langer in second (28.32) and Machacek in third (29.05).
Maya Lindstrom edged out teammate Jamie Sorenson for first place in the 400 with the duo taking the top two spots with times of 1:06.76 and 1:09.25.
Amelia Harold led a Waconia sweep of the top three spots in the 3,200 with a time of 12:03.59, followed by Kate Ulrich (12:28.84) and Isabelle Honkomp (15:56.85).
Adoris Kaeding placed second in the 1,600 (5:29.19) with Madeline Lage in third (5:32.52).
The girls also swept the relays with wins in the 4x100 (54.92), the 4x200 (1:55.63), 4x400 (4:30.94) and 4x800 (10:32.93).
The Waconia girls also had some top finishers in the field, with Katie Schmidt placing third in the discus (84 feet, 11 inches) and the shot put (31-2), and Cassidy Hughes taking second in the triple jump (28-10) and Ariana Rysksoski in third (25-8).
Anthony Thurk was the top leaper on the day for the boys, winning two events while taking second in a third. Thurk cleared 5-8 in the high jump and 41-11.5 in the triple jump for first place in both events and placed second in the long jump (18-6.5). Logan Kiel placed first in the pole vault (8-0), while Bram Fitzsimonds placed third in the discus (100-0) and fourth in the shot put (35-9).
Mark Rud led a 1-2-3 finish in the 800 with a time of 2:07.26, with Jack Ulrich in second (2:21.28) and Austin Coffey in third (2:27.08).
Clayton Marrs led a strong showing in the 200 for Waconia, winning the event in a time of 24.00, followed by Mitchell Rieckhoff (3rd, 25.12), Travis Reighard (4th, 25.21), Jacob Krugerud (5th, 25.27) and Felix Allyn (6th, 25.38).
In the 400, Krugerud placed second (55.67), Connor Hennen placed third (57.80) and Grant Iverson finished fifth (58.84).
Glaser Ryan placed second in the 3,200 (11:22.94), Alex Riley took second in both the 110 and 300 hurdles (18.44 and 47.51), Michael Kurtz placed third in the 1,600 (5:07.95) and Carson Roehl was fourth (5:11.74).
The boys also won three relays, winning the 4x100 (47.68), the 4x400 (3:49.05) and the 4x800 (8:51.94). The boys placed second in the 4x200 (1:42.28).
Girls results
100 meter dash
13.21 Jordan Grell 1st
14.00 Jordan Machacek 2nd
14.30 Grace Seim 3rd
14.49 Jenna Myhre 5th
15.84 Lucy Mohling 16th
200 meter dash
27.42 Jordan Grell 1st
28.32 Bethany Langer 2nd
29.05 Jordan Machacek 3rd
29.85 Jenna Myhre 8th
30.87 Sarah Winkels 10th
400 meter dash
1:06.76 Maya Lindstrom 1st
1:09.25 Jamie Sorenson 2nd
1:18.36 Grace Steffen 6th
800 meter run
2:37.67 Aubrey Mair 3rd
1600 meter run
5:29.19 Adorisa Kaeding 2nd
5:32.52 Madeline Lage 3rd
6:49.29 Isabelle Honkomp 8th
3200 meter run
12:03.59 Amelia Harold 1st
12:28.84 Kate Ulrich 2nd
15:56.85 Isabelle Honkomp 3rd
100 meter hurdles
20.78 Amber Kellen 5th
300 meter hurdles
1:04.93 Lucy Mohling 6th
4x100 relay
54.92 Myhre, Langer, Theis, Machacek 1st
4x200 relay
1:55.63 Langer, Seim, Theis, Grell 1st
4x400 relay
4:30.94 Kaeding, Lage, Mair, Theis 1st
4x800 relay
10:32.93 Sorenson, Lindstrom, Ulrich, Herold 1st
High jump
4-2 Cassidy Hughes 5th
Long jump
12-3.5 Chayse Saunders 6th
11-8 Cassidy Hughes 8th
11-6.5 Ariana Ryskoski 9th
Triple jump
28-10 Cassidy Hughes 2nd
25-8 Ariana Ryskoski 3rd
Discus
84-11 Katie Schmidt 3rd
Shot put
31-2 Katie Schmidt 3rd
Boys results
100 meter dash
12.00 Clayton Marrs 5th
12.10 Ashton Vettel 7th
12.41 Felix Allyn 8th
12.52 Travis Reighard 10th
13.13 Owen Mielke 15th
200 meter dash
24.00 Clayton Marrs 1st
25.12 Mitchell Rieckhoff 3rd
25.21 Travis Reighard 4th
25.27 Jacob Krugerud 5th
25.38 Felix Allyn 6th
26.42 Anthony Vittel 11th
28.66 Owen Mielke 14th
400 meter dash
55.67 Jacob Krugerud 2nd
57.80 Connor Hennen 3rd
58.84 Grant Iverson 5th
1:01.66 Ashton Vettel 9th
800 meter run
2:07.26 Mark Rud 1st
2:21.28 Jack Ulrich 2nd
2:27.08 Austin Coffey 3rd
1600 meter run
5:07.95 Michael Kurtz 3rd
5:11.74 Carson Roehl 4th
3200 meter run
11:22.94 Glaser Ryan 2nd
12:42.07 David Price 5th
110 meter hurdles
18.44 Alexander Riley 3rd
300 meter hurdles
47.51 Alexander Riley 3rd
50.57 Ciro Medina 10th
4x100 relay
47.68 Riley, Allyn, Maars, Reighard 1st
4x200 relay
1:42.28 Mielke, Rieckhoff, Krugerud, Vettel 2nd
4x400 relay
3:49.05 Rud, Iverson, Hennen, Medina 1st
4x800 relay
8:51.94 Rud, Ulrich, Kurtz, Roehl 1st
High jump
5-8 Anthony Thurk 1st
Long jump
18-6.5 Anthony Thurk 2nd
15-7.5 Austin Coffey 6th
Triple jump
41-11.5 Anthony Thurk 1st
33-10 Austin Coffey 4th
Pole vault
8-0 Logan Kiel 1st
Discus
100-0 Bram Fitzsimonds 3rd
91-7 William Gilmer 6th
66-2 Andrew Gerling 15th
Shot put
35-9 Bram Fitzsimonds 4th
31-10 Andrew Gerling 8th
31-3 William Gilmer 9th
27-11 Collin Manley 17th
