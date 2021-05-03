The Waconia track and field team traveled to Holy Family Catholic April 20, with the girls dominating on the track and the boys dominating in the field.

Jordan Grell led the Waconia sprinters in a strong showing that saw the girls place four runners in the top five of the 100 meter dash and sweep the top three spots in the 200. Grell was first in the 100 with a time of 13.21 and was closely followed by Jordan Machacek (2nd, 14.00), Grace Seim (3rd, 14.30) and Jenna Myhre (5th, 14.49). Grell placed first in the 200 as well (27.42), with Bethany Langer in second (28.32) and Machacek in third (29.05).

Maya Lindstrom edged out teammate Jamie Sorenson for first place in the 400 with the duo taking the top two spots with times of 1:06.76 and 1:09.25.

Amelia Harold led a Waconia sweep of the top three spots in the 3,200 with a time of 12:03.59, followed by Kate Ulrich (12:28.84) and Isabelle Honkomp (15:56.85).

Adoris Kaeding placed second in the 1,600 (5:29.19) with Madeline Lage in third (5:32.52).

The girls also swept the relays with wins in the 4x100 (54.92), the 4x200 (1:55.63), 4x400 (4:30.94) and 4x800 (10:32.93).

The Waconia girls also had some top finishers in the field, with Katie Schmidt placing third in the discus (84 feet, 11 inches) and the shot put (31-2), and Cassidy Hughes taking second in the triple jump (28-10) and Ariana Rysksoski in third (25-8).

Anthony Thurk was the top leaper on the day for the boys, winning two events while taking second in a third. Thurk cleared 5-8 in the high jump and 41-11.5 in the triple jump for first place in both events and placed second in the long jump (18-6.5). Logan Kiel placed first in the pole vault (8-0), while Bram Fitzsimonds placed third in the discus (100-0) and fourth in the shot put (35-9).

Mark Rud led a 1-2-3 finish in the 800 with a time of 2:07.26, with Jack Ulrich in second (2:21.28) and Austin Coffey in third (2:27.08).

Clayton Marrs led a strong showing in the 200 for Waconia, winning the event in a time of 24.00, followed by Mitchell Rieckhoff (3rd, 25.12), Travis Reighard (4th, 25.21), Jacob Krugerud (5th, 25.27) and Felix Allyn (6th, 25.38).

In the 400, Krugerud placed second (55.67), Connor Hennen placed third (57.80) and Grant Iverson finished fifth (58.84).

Glaser Ryan placed second in the 3,200 (11:22.94), Alex Riley took second in both the 110 and 300 hurdles (18.44 and 47.51), Michael Kurtz placed third in the 1,600 (5:07.95) and Carson Roehl was fourth (5:11.74).

The boys also won three relays, winning the 4x100 (47.68), the 4x400 (3:49.05) and the 4x800 (8:51.94). The boys placed second in the 4x200 (1:42.28).

Girls results

100 meter dash

13.21 Jordan Grell 1st

14.00 Jordan Machacek 2nd

14.30 Grace Seim 3rd

14.49 Jenna Myhre 5th

15.84 Lucy Mohling 16th

200 meter dash

27.42 Jordan Grell 1st

28.32 Bethany Langer 2nd

29.05 Jordan Machacek 3rd

29.85 Jenna Myhre 8th

30.87 Sarah Winkels 10th

400 meter dash

1:06.76 Maya Lindstrom 1st

1:09.25 Jamie Sorenson 2nd

1:18.36 Grace Steffen 6th

800 meter run

2:37.67 Aubrey Mair 3rd

1600 meter run

5:29.19 Adorisa Kaeding 2nd

5:32.52 Madeline Lage 3rd

6:49.29 Isabelle Honkomp 8th

3200 meter run

12:03.59 Amelia Harold 1st

12:28.84 Kate Ulrich 2nd

15:56.85 Isabelle Honkomp 3rd

100 meter hurdles

20.78 Amber Kellen 5th

300 meter hurdles

1:04.93 Lucy Mohling 6th

4x100 relay

54.92 Myhre, Langer, Theis, Machacek 1st

4x200 relay

1:55.63 Langer, Seim, Theis, Grell 1st

4x400 relay

4:30.94 Kaeding, Lage, Mair, Theis 1st

4x800 relay

10:32.93 Sorenson, Lindstrom, Ulrich, Herold 1st

High jump

4-2 Cassidy Hughes 5th

Long jump

12-3.5 Chayse Saunders 6th

11-8 Cassidy Hughes 8th

11-6.5 Ariana Ryskoski 9th

Triple jump

28-10 Cassidy Hughes 2nd

25-8 Ariana Ryskoski 3rd

Discus

84-11 Katie Schmidt 3rd

Shot put

31-2 Katie Schmidt 3rd

Boys results

100 meter dash

12.00 Clayton Marrs 5th

12.10 Ashton Vettel 7th

12.41 Felix Allyn 8th

12.52 Travis Reighard 10th

13.13 Owen Mielke 15th

200 meter dash

24.00 Clayton Marrs 1st

25.12 Mitchell Rieckhoff 3rd

25.21 Travis Reighard 4th

25.27 Jacob Krugerud 5th

25.38 Felix Allyn 6th

26.42 Anthony Vittel 11th

28.66 Owen Mielke 14th

400 meter dash

55.67 Jacob Krugerud 2nd

57.80 Connor Hennen 3rd

58.84 Grant Iverson 5th

1:01.66 Ashton Vettel 9th

800 meter run

2:07.26 Mark Rud 1st

2:21.28 Jack Ulrich 2nd

2:27.08 Austin Coffey 3rd

1600 meter run

5:07.95 Michael Kurtz 3rd

5:11.74 Carson Roehl 4th

3200 meter run

11:22.94 Glaser Ryan 2nd

12:42.07 David Price 5th

110 meter hurdles

18.44 Alexander Riley 3rd

300 meter hurdles

47.51 Alexander Riley 3rd

50.57 Ciro Medina 10th

4x100 relay

47.68 Riley, Allyn, Maars, Reighard 1st

4x200 relay

1:42.28 Mielke, Rieckhoff, Krugerud, Vettel 2nd

4x400 relay

3:49.05 Rud, Iverson, Hennen, Medina 1st

4x800 relay

8:51.94 Rud, Ulrich, Kurtz, Roehl 1st

High jump

5-8 Anthony Thurk 1st

Long jump

18-6.5 Anthony Thurk 2nd

15-7.5 Austin Coffey 6th

Triple jump

41-11.5 Anthony Thurk 1st

33-10 Austin Coffey 4th

Pole vault

8-0 Logan Kiel 1st

Discus

100-0 Bram Fitzsimonds 3rd

91-7 William Gilmer 6th

66-2 Andrew Gerling 15th

Shot put

35-9 Bram Fitzsimonds 4th

31-10 Andrew Gerling 8th

31-3 William Gilmer 9th

27-11 Collin Manley 17th

Recommended for you

Load comments