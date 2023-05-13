The Waconia softball team won a pair of games while losing one last week, scoring big in the two victories.
The Wildcats kicked off the week with a 9-7 win over Bloomington Jefferson, scoring enough runs early to hold on to the two-run win.
In the first inning, Nicole Weinberger batted Ellana Keaveny in on a double to start the scoring, then CeCe Butor and McKenna Varner both hit RBI singles with two outs to put the ‘Cats up 3-0.
Waconia would score three runs again in the third inning, with Weinberger and Madelyn Grover getting on base to set up Varner’s two RBI double. Tori Schreiner and Lilly Tellers then loaded the bases, with Lydia Plagge putting the ball into play to score the sixth run of the game for Waconia.
After the Jaguars rallied with four runs in the bottom of the third, Waconia earned some breathing room when Varner batted in Weinberger and Eleanor Stejskal to put the score at 8-4. Varner would cross the plate in the seventh inning for the final run for the ‘Cats, racing home on a sacrifice from Schreiner.
Varner led the offense with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Weinberger had two hits, one RBI and a run. Stejskal and Butor each had one hit, with Butor tallying an RBI as well.
Lauren Larson picked up the win, striking out nine in seven innings with just seven hits allowed.
Waconia 3 Shakopee 12
The Wildcats put a few early runs on the board before the No. 6 ranked Sabers started pulling away.
Grover batted in Keaveny in the first, Keaveny plated Schreiner in the second and Varner batted in Stejskal in the third for Waconia’s three runs.
Waconia 7 St. Louis Park 1
The Wildcats bounced back with a win over the Orioles, as CeCe Butor shut down the St. Louis Park offense with only one hit allowed and no earned runs in seven innings on the mound. With the Orioles’ bats silenced, Waconia’s seven runs on 10 hits was more than enough to earn the win May 4.
Butor helped her cause on the mound with three hits – a single, double and triple. Schreiner talleid a home run with two hits and two RBIs. Weinberger had a triple with two RBIs. Grover batted in two on one hit. Katie Mielke had an RBI and a hit. Plagge and Stejskal each had one hit.
