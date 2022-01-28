The Waconia wrestling team had three champions at East Ridge Saturday and three more wrestlers make the championship match, leading to a second place finish. The No. 3 ranked Wildcats finished in second place just behind No. 5 Anoka and ahead of No. 9 Apple Valley.
Josh Wagener, Alex Riley and Max McEnelly each went undefeated on the way to first place finishes. Wagener won the 152 pound bracket with three wins by fall, never having to go past the second period. Riley (182) won by a first period fall, a 16-0 technical fall and a 4-1 decision over a No. 7 ranked wrestler. McEnelly (195) earned four wins by fall, the fastest coming in 11 seconds, to take first place as well.
“I was very pleased with how we did there,” said coach Nick Hackman. “Max won the outstanding wrestler and Josh Wagener had a great tournament, pinning his way to first place. He’s clicking on all cylinders right now and it’s pretty fun to watch.”
Maverick Mueller (120), Lincoln Vick (126) and Bradee Dwinell (145) also made the championship round, with each wrestler placing second. Mueller won by a 15-0 technical fall, a 7-0 decision and lost a close 5-4 match in the championship. Vick won by a 17-2 technical fall, a 13-1 major decision and an 8-1 decision. Dwinell won twice with first period pins.
Gage Mueller (170) placed fourth with a first period pin and a 12-0 major decision, Anders Rodning (220) placed fifth with a 15-0 technical fall and a second period pin, Gabe Kamann (285) won by 8-1 and 5-0 decisions, Andrew Torres (160) won with a 17-1 technical fall.
The Wildcats return home Jan. 27 to host Benilde-St. Margaret’s and are inducting assistant coach Mike Pettit into the Hall of Fame before the varsity dual.
“Come out and support us Thursday,” said coach Hackman.
Waconia 76 Bloomington
Kennedy 1
The Wildcats earned another conference win when taking on the Eagles. Gabriel Witschorik (106), Aiden Meuwissen (126), Lincoln Vick (132), Gage Mueller (170), Max McEnelly (195) and Anders Rodning (220) each won by fall. Maverick Mueller (120) won by a 15-0 technical fall, as did Andrew Torres (160). Carter Katherman (113), Wil Goldschmidt (138), Bradee Dwinell (145), Josh Wagener (160) and Alex Riley (182) each won by forfeit.
2022 MNGWL Region 3 Qualifier
The Wildcats had numerous wrestlers in ninth grade and under compete at the region qualifier, with six Waconia wrestlers earning a spot in the state tournament.
“That is hopefully showing our program is still moving and he right direction and we have a good future,” said Hackman.
Ian Olson (88), Gabriel Witschorik (100), Carter Katherman (106), Aiden Meuwissen (126), Wil Goldschmidt (138) and Cooper Jahnke all earned a spot at the state tournament.
Katherman placed first with a win by fall, a 17-2 technical fall and a 12-1 major decision. Goldschmidt placed first with an 18-2 technical fall, a pin and a 10-0 major decision. Jahnke had three pins and an 8-1 win by decision to take first as well.
Olson placed second with an 18-3 technical fall and 8-4 and 4-3 decisions. Witschorik won by 6-4 and 5-4 decisions and a 13-3 major decision to take second place. Meuwissen finished second with two pins and a 6-2 decision.
Vincent Halliday (285) placed fourth with three pins. Cooper Koosmann (94) had a 7-2 win and an 11-2 major decision. Lincoln Gammell (120) had a win by fall, then two major decisions (16-7, 10-0). Logan Jandro won with an 8-0 major decision and a 9-3 decision.
Jonathan Kopp (145) won by fall and a 2-1 decision.
Waconia placed first at the meet with 165.5 points, with Annandale/Maple Lake in second with 150.
Follow The Patriot on Twitter @waconiapatriot
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.