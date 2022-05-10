The Waconia softball team hung with the No. 2 ranked team in the state for much of the April 28 contest, trailing just 2-0 for much of the game. Chanhassen had a late burst of four runs to pull out to a 6-0 lead, though Waconia would get one run to put the final score at 6-1.
Lauren Larsen limited the Storm to eight hits over seven innings with six strikeouts and two earned runs in a complete game on the mound. Tori Schreiner had two hits in two at-bats, while Ellana Keaveny, Nicole Weinberger and Lindsey Braun each had one hit. Megan Meyer drove in one run, which was scored by Braun. The run was scored in the seventh when Braun doubled in the lead-off spot, then moved to third on a Schreiner single and scored off of Meyer’s bat.
Against Bloomington Jefferson the following day, Waconia’s offense got going with nine runs on 12 hits, though a late rally by the Jaguars led to an 11-9 loss for the ‘Cats.
After the Jaguars scored five runs in the second, Waconia responded in the bottom half of the inning with five runs of their own, with seven consecutive hits when the ‘Cats had already recorded two outs. Schreiner singled to start the rally, then Lily Tellers and Olivia Heyer hit back-to-back doubles to drive in runs. Meyer singled to score one runner, Sophia Kuntz doubled and Keaveny hit a two-RBI single, then Weinberger singled for the seventh consecutive hit.
Waconia then took the lead in the third on a solo home run by Braun, before adding three more runs in the fourth to jump ahead 9-5. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Bloomington Jefferson had six more runs in them, taking the lead in the seventh inning.
Waconia had 12 hits in the game – Schreiner (3), Weinberger (2), Keaveny (2), Kuntz, Braun, Tellers, Heyer and Meyer. Keaveny had three RBIs and Heyer had two, while Braun, Schreiner, Meyer and Madelun Grover each had one. Keaveny, Kuntz, Heyer, Weinberger, Tellers and Schreiner each had a double in the loss.
