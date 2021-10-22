Watching the Oct. 12 matchup between the Waconia girls soccer team and Eden Prairie, it would be easy to think the Wildcats would come out victorious. Waconia had the ball for most of the game, threw attack after attack at the net, but when all was said and done, the ‘Cats were on the wrong side of a 2-1 overtime loss.
“What I love about soccer is also what is so frustrating about soccer,” said coach Ivan Woyno. “We had 81 percent possession in the game, we had clear chances to score, we gave up a goal, we came back from a goal down and I think if we go to penalty kicks, we’re the better team in PKs. I think it’s unfortunate that we gave up a goal with less than a minute to go, but I’m very, very proud of the way the team played, because at the end of the game, there wasn’t anything that was left on the table. There was nothing that I could say we missed. We played very, very well and I’m proud of the ways the girls played.”
The playoffs were different this year for Waconia, as the team that had been consistently playing for section championships jumped up not one, but two classes to compete against the biggest schools in the state. Not only jumping up to the largest class, the Wildcats moved into a section that featured several teams that often play in the state tournament.
“We’re very intense, but this year we really had to think very different, we had to face some realities in terms of the level of competition,” said Woyno. “Knowing that we are in probably the toughest section in the state - out of the Lake Conference, you always get three state tournament teams. It was a very good challenge, a challenge we were eager to face and a challenge that prepares us for the future so well. It really gets us ready for what’s coming up in years to come.”
The Wildcats were up for the challenge Tuesday night, which should not be a surprise after how they played all season. Waconia was coming off an undefeated season, but jumped up to Class AAA and a new conference. Yet the Wildcats continued their success against tougher competition, compiling a 11-3-1 record and a second place finish in the Metro West Conference.
“Our preparation and work behind the scenes, people like Josh Anderson and Jeff Chrest, with TCO helping us build strength and keep our kids healthy, with the sessions we run in the summer where the kids can come in and start to build skills and really the connection to this community really speaks volumes for our a record like that,” said Woyno. “I think that we could have easily been 13-1 instead of 11-3-1, we were right there. We had some hiccups along the way, but I think overall we are really excited with how our kick off season in class AAA went. I think that we are going to see some really great things in years to come.”
Waconia went into the first round matchup as the No. 6 seed, taking on No. 3 Eden Prairie and gave the Eagles a battle. The Wildcats dominated possession throughout the game despite a 1-0 deficit at the break. And while their grit and toughness had propelled them to be able to take on teams like Eden Prairie, their selflessness and depth of talent helped get them get a crucial goal. Needing a score, the Waconia coaching staff decided to throw Kennedie Dustin forward and it paid off.
“Kennedie Dustin has been such a great player this year, a selfless athlete, program first,” said Woyno. “She wants to be a forward - that’s what she has been for many years, it’s what she plays in the Summer. We said we need a centerback that has speed and confidence, would you play that? So all through the season she has been playing out of the back. So Mike Mulrooney, my assistant coach said to me at the game, we need more offense, I think that we should ask Kennedie to step up in the middle of the field, and I said if were going to have her step up, let’s go let her play forward, be another forward. So we settled on attacking mid and the energy she brought really started that play [that led to the goal.]”
Down 1-0 in the second half, Jordan Grell won the ball in the middle and played the ball out to Adrianne Linehan, who found Dustin. Dustin took the ball upfield and played the ball out to Grace Seim, who took it down the line before playing it back in to Dustin, who beat the defense and the keeper to the ball to score the tying goal.
“Kennedie Dustin just out-muscled and outran the three central defenders for Eden Prairie,” said Woyno. “In my opinion it was a goal of will. She has the will to go faster and stronger than the Eden Prairie defenders to knock the ball in. It was one of the best sequences in terms of passing – we had six or seven passes in a row that culminated in Kennedie’s goal.”
While Waconia continued to dominate the rest of the second half and both overtimes, a late goal by the Eagles ended the Wildcats’ season. Yet the fight they showcased in the loss and throughout the season is more than just about a win or a loss.
“I think a lot of people may be surprised in Class AAA when they saw that,” Woyno said. “We weren’t surprised, we were expecting that. We were going to be contenders and we are going to be contenders for years to come. We’re building a program for lasting success and that’s one of the pieces for us. We’re not worried if we face Edina, Minnetonka or Eden Prairie. The Eden Prairie coach said it best to me, ‘Nobody saw this coming, you definitely weren’t a No. 6 seed and teams around the state are taking notice of who you are. So expect that they’re going to want to play you and see the talent Waconia has.”
