A quick start to the Dec. 7 matchup with Southwest Christian had Waconia lead for all but 54 seconds in the 3-1 win. Less than a minute into the first period, Chase Holcomb found the back of the net (assist from Jack O-Brien) to put the ‘Cats up 1-0, a lead they would not relinquish. Tyson Wiese (unassisted) would score just 6 minutes later to give Waconia a 2-0 lead and what turned out to be the winning goal. The Stars scored on a power play late in the first period, but could not get any closer.

Another quick score to start the third gave Waconia a two-goal cushion, as Louie Bodem (assist from Holcomb) scored just 18 seconds into the final period.

Waconia outshot the Stars 28-23 and were 4/5 on the penalty kill, with Mikey Behring stopping 22 shots for a save percentage of 0.957.

The win came after a 4-2 loss to Chanhassen just 2 days prior. Waconia again peppered the net with shots to win that area in the stat column by the tune to 38-25, but could not find the back of the net often enough to pull out the win.

A short-handed goal by Gus Leivermann drew Waconia within one goal midway through the third period, before Chanhassen sealed the win with a fourth and final goal.

After a Dec. 12 home game with Litchfield/Dassel Cokato, the Wildcats go on the road for five consecutive games before returning home Jan. 7 and Jan. 9 to take on Mound Westonka and Holy Family.

