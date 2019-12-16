A quick start to the Dec. 7 matchup with Southwest Christian had Waconia lead for all but 54 seconds in the 3-1 win. Less than a minute into the first period, Chase Holcomb found the back of the net (assist from Jack O-Brien) to put the ‘Cats up 1-0, a lead they would not relinquish. Tyson Wiese (unassisted) would score just 6 minutes later to give Waconia a 2-0 lead and what turned out to be the winning goal. The Stars scored on a power play late in the first period, but could not get any closer.
Another quick score to start the third gave Waconia a two-goal cushion, as Louie Bodem (assist from Holcomb) scored just 18 seconds into the final period.
Waconia outshot the Stars 28-23 and were 4/5 on the penalty kill, with Mikey Behring stopping 22 shots for a save percentage of 0.957.
The win came after a 4-2 loss to Chanhassen just 2 days prior. Waconia again peppered the net with shots to win that area in the stat column by the tune to 38-25, but could not find the back of the net often enough to pull out the win.
A short-handed goal by Gus Leivermann drew Waconia within one goal midway through the third period, before Chanhassen sealed the win with a fourth and final goal.
After a Dec. 12 home game with Litchfield/Dassel Cokato, the Wildcats go on the road for five consecutive games before returning home Jan. 7 and Jan. 9 to take on Mound Westonka and Holy Family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.