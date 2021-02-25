The Waconia boys basketball team took down the Orono Spartans Feb. 16, jumping out to an early 15-5 lead before doubling up Orono in the first half with a 37-18 lead at the break.
“Once we figured out our groove we were good,” said Ryne Anderson. “We were amped up and a little excited I think, but once we we found our groove we were set.”
With the Spartans looking to double team Spencer Swanson in the post, the rest of the ‘Cats made them pay by knocking down shots on the perimeter or slashing to the rim. The Wildcats seemingly could do no wrong on offense, shooting 58 percent from the field while knocking down 45 percent of three-point shots and converting 12/14 free throw attempts (86 percent).
“[We made threes], we made our free throws and had about 20 assists - things clicked better for us when we made the extra pass,” said coach Pat Hayes.
Anderson netted five three-pointers in the win for 17 points and Ty Miller hit two of three shots beyond the arc for eight points. Swanson worked hard down low for four offensive rebounds and made 8/10 shots inside for 20 points, while Noah Bonick slashed to the rim for 18 points on 7/11 shooting and 4/4 free throw attempts. With Ben Christians pouring in nine points late on 3/3 shooting from the field and the free throw line, Waconia had five players hovering around double-digit scoring.
“That just goes to trust, we all have a bond that we’re working on in every practice,” said Anderson. “It’s tough with COVID, but we’re managing. We’re trusting each other and that’s what’s going to help build us and get us further in the future.”
While Waconia had the lead and all of the momentum, the Spartans refused to go away in the second half. Orono pressed the Wildcats all 18 minutes of the second half, slowly cutting into Waconia’s 37-18 halftime lead.
“We played really well in the first half, we came out strong with a lot of energy. The second half we got a little caught up in the press but we figured it out,” said Bonik.
Though there were some bumps early on, Waconia still managed to put up 40 points in the second half to earn the 77-67 win.
“They just sped us up, we had to calm down,” said Bonik. “Once we figured it out we were good to go.”
While Orono’s 67 points were the most Waconia has given up this year, the 77 scored by the ‘Cats was the most they have scored this season. The ‘Cats had prided themselves on defense in the early going, but having the offense start to click was a welcome sign.
“It’s always nice [to see the offense play like that], I would have liked to have played better defensively in the second half, but its hard to do both sometimes,” said Hayes. “Every time you score, you give them another possession.”
Waconia 63
Hutchinson 61
The Wildcats could have easily let their Feb. 19 matchup with Hutchinson slip away from them. The day before, they lost leading scorer/rebounder Spencer Swanson to an injury, and trailed 41-28 at halftime. Yet Waconia fought back to rally from 18 points down to defeat the Tigers after having previously lost to them in overtime.
“We were down 13 at half and down as much as 18 in the second half but we stuck with it,” said Hayes.
“We put pressure on them defensively and made some shots.”
Without Swanson, who averages a double-double and just came off of a 20 point/18 rebound performance against Orono, the rest of the team stepped up.
“They were not trying to duplicate Spencer’s stats, but did what the team needed,” said Hayes. “It was a good way for us to respond to [the injury].”
Bonik was aggressive in getting to the rim to earn 17 free throw attempts, finishing with 22 points to lead the ‘Cats while also nailing a couple of free throws to put the ‘Cats up by two scores with just 5 seconds left. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out six assists and nabbed five steals.
Anderson and Miller both netted several three-pointers again as Waconia shot 41 percent from beyond the arc, scoring 18 and eight respectively. Joe Meath led the team in rebounding with seven boards, while Wally Wisniewski had seven points and Christians added six.
“It was a great team effort and it was a huge win for us,” Hayes said.
The pair of wins has Waconia at 7-3 on the year and just ½ game behind Orono for second place in the Wright County Conference West standings.
