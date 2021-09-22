Not much separated the Waconia football team and Robbinsdale Cooper Friday night, as the two squads exchanged big plays early and often in a game that lived up to the field they were playing on. But it was Waconia that found the few extra game-changing plays that elevated them to a 20-14 victory at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, home of the Minnesota Vikings training.
“It’s awesome, it’s a once in a lifetime experience and I’m glad to be here,” said Sam Koppi.
The Hawks offense took the field first and showcased an aerial attack that has them hyped up as a contender for a championship this year. Quarterback Joe Russel, who finished just shy of 300 yards passing, led the No. 9 ranked Hawks down the field by hitting several talented receivers for chunk plays. Yet the Wildcat defense would hold firm when in the redzone, forcing a pair of incompletions before Jorge Toledo and Gage Mueller ended the Robbinsdale Cooper drive with a sack.
The first Waconia drive mimicked the opening drive of their opponent, with Max McEnelly ripping off a 27 yard run and Sam Koppi catching a 14 yard pass from Austin Randall, only for the Cooper defense to stall them after getting near the redzone.
The next two drives also matched each other, as Waconia responded to the scoring drive of the Hawks with one of their own. Following some big passes from Russel that put Robbinsdale Cooper up 7-0, Randall hit Koppi twice for 53 yards, the second completion hitting Koppi in stride at the pylon to knot the game at 7-7.
“That was a nice ball,” Koppi said. “A good receiver is nothing without a good quarterback.”
After the two sides matched each other to start the game, Waconia grabbed the momentum and the lead with several big plays. First, Koppi was able to find an answer to the Hawks passing game, intercepting a ball with a one-handed grab that was hard to describe.
“I don’t know, I just jumped, stuck my hand up there and it stuck,” he said.
The offense capitalized on the turnover, with McEnelly dashing to the endzone for a 24 yard touchdown run to give Waconia the 14-7 lead with 1:27 remaining in the half.
With the Hawks looking to respond, Koppi intercepted another pass to send Waconia to the locker room up 14-7, a lead they would quickly add to with another big play.
On the second play of the third quarter, McEnelly raced 47 yards down the sideline for his second touchdown of the day to put Waconia up 20-7, turning a 7-7 tie into a two-score lead for the Wildcats in just 2 minutes of game play.
The Wildcat defense was able to keep the Hawks scoreless for the third quarter, but could only hold down the potent passing attack for so long. Russel would hit receiver David Connors for a 79 yard touchdown pass to draw within one score.
The Hawks would find themselves in the redzone once again, but two things that hurt them all game surfaced again. Holding penalties had been a problem all night with Waconia defenders working their way through blocks, and another one hurt them on their final drive, forcing a first and goal from the Waconia 8 yard line into a first and 18, which turned into a third and 18. A completion set up a fourth and goal from the 8, but like how Waconia started the game with a fourth-down sack, they got off the field without damage as a sack ended the drive once again.
“It was really nerve-wracking but I trust everybody on our defense and knew we would pull through,” said Koppi.
A couple of first downs on offense sealed the 20-14 victory for the ‘Cats, giving them a win over a ranked opponent.
“We did awesome, we came out, fired on all cylinders and it was just an overall good team win,” said Koppi. “It’s big especially against a good team like Cooper. They’re a good team, so it’s big win.”
Randall finished the game 7/11 with 113 yards passing and a touchdown. Koppi caught four passes for 69 yards and a score. McEnelly had a 24 yard catch, Anders Rodning caught an 11 yard pass and Blake Simonson had a 9 yard catch.
McEnelly finished with 174 yards and two scores on 24 carries (7.2 yards per carry).
Josh Wagener and McEnelly led the defense with eight tackles each, while Alex Riley and Gage Mueller had six each. Aidan Chambundabongse had three tackles, Simonson had two and Koppi had two to go with a pair of interceptions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.