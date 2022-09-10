The Waconia girls soccer team split a pair of games last week, defeating Lakeville South 3-1 before falling 1-0 to Eden Prairie. Morgon Lyon, Samantha Lange and Adrienne Linehan each had one goal in the win, with assists coming from Brynley Theis and Jenna Myhre.
After a tough test versus Rosemount, we had another tough test at home versus Lakeville,” coach Ivan Woyno said. “The game was high paced and while we dominated possession overall, both teams struggled to control the ball on the turf which resulted in a lot of changes in possession early on.”
Morgan Lyon opened the scoring for Waconia with a beautiful shot from 35 yards out that found the upper 90 and stunned a Lakeville team that was building momentum.
Sammie Lange took advantage of a Bryn Theis throw shortly after and scored from 13 yards out to make the score 2-0. Lakeville responded just before half with a rocket shot of their own making a 2-1 score at halftime.
In the second half, Waconia settled the ball and the normal possession game that the team is accustomed to helped calm the ball and gave a clear advantage to Waconia. Half way through the second half, Adrienne Linehan received a ball from Jenna Mhyre and her diagonal run lead a great finish to make the final score 3-1.
“It is worth noting that there were two players of the game, Morgan Lyon with her initial goal helped give some tranquility to the team early on,” said Woyno. “In the second half, Kaetlyn Schmitt played a great game and marked 1v1 the best player for Lakeville and allowed Waconia to play its game without having to worry about No. 22 for Lakeville in the second half.”
Although the score reflected a loss for Waconia, the Wildcats should’ve left the field at Eden Prairie with a 2-1 win. The Eden Prairie goalkeeper denied the Wildcats early on with a PK save, and in the second half a deflection allowed the EP defense to save a shot on the line that should have represented the equalizer. Erratic play out of the midfield and defense made it difficult for the Wildcats to create any type of offense early on, and the heat of the day made the second half a bit more sluggish than normal.
After a great individual play by Eden Prarie’s forward gave them a 1-0 lead, they were content to defend and try to preserve the 1-0 lead while Waconia attacked the rest of the second half. Unfortunately the result did not reflect the possession on the field but it was a just result for an EP team that played hard versus a Waconia team that struggled to connect passes and gave the ball away too often.
