The Waconia girls soccer team split a pair of games last week, defeating Lakeville South 3-1 before falling 1-0 to Eden Prairie. Morgon Lyon, Samantha Lange and Adrienne Linehan each had one goal in the win, with assists coming from Brynley Theis and Jenna Myhre.

After a tough test versus Rosemount, we had another tough test at home versus Lakeville,” coach Ivan Woyno said. “The game was high paced and while we dominated possession overall, both teams struggled to control the ball on the turf which resulted in a lot of changes in possession early on.”

