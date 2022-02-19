The Waconia boys hockey team earned a 5-1 win over Bloomington Kennedy last week with four players scoring goals – Cole Machtemes (2), Tyson Weise, Gabriel Fjelstad and Brett Siddons. Weise, Chase Mielke, Aiden Atkinson, Drew Vacek and Aaron Hayes each tallied an assist in the win.
Matthew Johnson nearly earned a shutout after holding the Eagles scoreless for 46 minutes, but the Eagles managed to get one by the ‘Cats on a late power play. Johnson finished with 30 saves in the win.
On Friday, New Prague outshot the Wildcats 28-16 through the first two periods to roll out to a 5-3 lead entering the third period, but the Wildcats rallied with two late goals to force overtime. The connection between Hayes and Mielke paid off twice in the third, as Mielke scored a pair of goals 2 minutes apart with both being assisted by Hayes, forcing a 5-5 tie through regulation.
Waconia ended the game being outshot 42-27, but made the most of their scoring attempts with five goals, while Johnson turned away 37 shots. Machtemes and Vacek both scored in the first period with the two sides exchanging four goals in the first 3 minutes of play (assists coming from Zach Sorenson, Siddons and Wiese), while Wiese scored on a power play 46 seconds into the second period (assisted by Siddons) to keep the Wildcats within striking distance of the Trojans.
“We got a big win at home against a section opponent (Bloomington Jefferson),” said coach Anthony Reynolds. “I’m really happy with how we played last week.”
Last week marks the first time Waconia was playing with a full roster, and the Wildcats are liking where they’re at heading into the end of the season. Waconia’s record may not be the best, but playing bigger schools has helped them develop and prepare them for the postseason against similar sized programs.
“We are in a really good spot,” said Reynolds. “Not many teams in our section have a schedule like we have. The goal coming into this year was to be ready to roll in February. We are in a really good place right now.”
