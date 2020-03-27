The season for students participating in spring sports across Minnesota has been put on hold and is in jeopardy of being outright canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not worried about the juniors, the sophomores or the freshmen, I’m worried about these seniors - for many of them, they are done, this is it,” Waconia baseball coach Mark Grundhofer said if the season is canceled.
The usual excitement surrounding the start of spring has been dampened by the developments regarding COVID-19. The Wildcats had just gotten back to practice when the changes started happening. Professional and collegiate athletic organizations started to postpone or cancel activities. Then, the Minnesota State High School League limited attendance at games and participation for athletes, only to outright cancel the state basketball tournaments and postpone the spring season until March 27.
As coaches and athletes grip with an unprecedented time, they agree on one thing.
“I don’t want to put my kids in jeopardy, life is more important than baseball,” Grundhofer said.
Under the March 17 rules handed down by the MSHSL, coaches and directors may not have in-person contact with participants, require participants to gather together or require any workouts or skills training.
“I can tell them where they can go to get a workout, but I can’t force them to [practice],” Grundhofer said.
While the developments surrounding COVID-19 are happening quickly and around the world, as of March 23, the Wildcats still have a chance of competing this season. And though sports have been put on the back burner for now, sometimes the little things can be of some comfort to kids that have been turned away from school and the practice field, dealing with an issue that is unprecedented.
“I talked to the baseball association about setting cages up not just for me, but for them to get out of the house and have something normal,” Grundhofer said.
And lastly, the changes imposed on spring athletes have come with a big slice of irony. In years past, late snowfalls have forced delays to the season and even forced all matchups to be played as doubleheaders. But this season, the weather had seemingly finally cooperated and the players may have been able to avoid a shortened season with the snow all but gone in mid March. But now the fields sit empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we get the season canceled, [the weather is] going to be beautiful,” Grundhofer said of the irony.
