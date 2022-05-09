Several Waconia track and field members traveled to Hamline University April 29 to compete in the Hamline Elite Meet, competing against some of the best athletes in the state.
Travis Reighard finished second in the pole vault by clearing 15 feet, Madeline Lage finished 13th in the 3,200 (11:29.56), and Jordan Grell took eighth in both the 100 (12.60) and the 200 (27.20). The Waconia girls also competed in the 4x100 relay, as Bethany Langer, Jenna Myhre, Brynley Theis and Jordan Grell took sixth place (50.62).
Earlier in the week, Waconia traveled to Minnetonka April 26 to compete in the Lane Rogness Invitational. Reighard won the pole vault by clearing 13-6, Grell finished second in the 100 (13.15) and Caitlyn Schmidt finished second in the discus (97-5).
Mens Results
100 Meters
9 Jacob Krugerud 12.21
14 Travis Reighard 12.46
18 Alexander Riley 12.58
200 Meters
15 Owen Mielke 25.60
18 Ashton Vettel 25.75
20 Gabe Dubay 26.08
400 Meters
11 Justin Vogt 56.14
15 Logan Melby 56.60
800 Meters
7 Mark Rud 2:05.35
13 Ian Lage 2:10.39
3200 Meters
14 Ryan Glaser 10:43.72
300m Hurdles - 36”
8 Alexander Riley 44.67
4x200 Relay
4 Josiah Allyn, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Ashton Vettel, Jacob Krugerud 1:37.43
4x400 Relay
7 Justin Vogt, Logan Melby, Mason Behrens, Ian Lage 4:00.31
4x800 Relay
3 Mark Rud, Jack Ulrich, Ryan Glaser, Mason Behrens 8:44.36
Shot Put - 12lb
20 Andrew Gerling 36-07.75
22 Noah Strei 35-07.50
23 Logan Kiel 34-06.00
Discus - 1.6kg
13 Logan Kiel 120-04
21 Andrew Gerling 106-08
24 Gabe Kamann 79-04
Pole Vault
1 Travis Reighard 13-06.00
7 Logan Kiel 10-06.00
Long Jump
14 Alexander Riley 17-10.75
16 Josiah Allyn 17-02.75
17 Luke Pieschke 16-11.75
Triple Jump
17 Josiah Allyn 34-09.50
22 Jason Shelley 33-06.00
23 Charlie Swift 28-03.50
Womens Results
100 Meters
2 Jordan Grell 13.15
5 Bethany Langer 13.48
15 Brynley Theis 13.97
200 Meters
10 Jenna Myhre 28.81
16 Sarah Cravens 30.10
20 Delanie Chuma 30.63
400 Meters
3 Maya Lindstrom 1:03.20
12 Kylie Meyer 1:07.59
20 Katelyn Smith 1:11.93
800 Meters
13 Erin Savitt 2:41.93
17 Isabella Greer 2:46.38
1600 Meters
10 Danica Kendrick 5:56.09
3200 Meters
4 Amelia Herold 12:19.64
100m Hurdles - 33”
11 Sarah Cravens 18.45
20 Addison Harried 21.14
21 Lucy Mohling 21.18
300m Hurdles - 30”
12 Ariana Ryskoski 54.62
16 Karalyn Buetow 55.69
20 Brooke Rhode 58.34
4x100 Relay
3 Jenna Myhre, Bethany Langer, Brynley Theis, Jordan Grell 51.44
4x200 Relay
3 Jenna Myhre, Bethany Langer, Brynley Theis, Jordan Grell 1:51.14
4x400 Relay
8 Isabella Greer, Kylie Meyer, Madeline Lage, Katelyn Smith 4:52.46
4x800 Relay
4 Madeline Lage, Annika Mielke, Madelyn Schular, Amelia Herold 10:33.23
Shot Put - 4kg
6 Caitlyn Schmidt 30-06.00
21 Paige Bedford 21-10.25
22 Ming Li Raidt 20-06.00
Discus - 1kg
2 Caitlyn Schmidt 97-05
17 Ming Li Raidt 61-07
24 Paige Bedford 43-05
High Jump
11 Brooke Stong 4-06.00
13 Cassidy Hughes 4-04.00
Pole Vault
3 Ming Li Raidt 9-00.00
Long Jump
13 Jenna Myhre 15-03.00
18 Kaitlyn Schweiger 14-10.25
22 Cassidy Hughes 14-00.00
Triple Jump
11 Brooke Rhode 29-05.00
15 Cassidy Hughes 28-06.50
23 Mallory Haas 24-05.25
