After consecutive wins against the No. 4 ranked team and the No. 3 ranked team, the Wildcats’ historic run finally came to an end when the Waconia girls basketball team lost to No. 2 ranked Becker in the AAA State Tournament Semifinal game Thursday afternoon. While the season ended in a loss, the Waconia girls accomplished their goals and appeared at the state tournament for the first time, avenging a loss from a year ago.
“It started off last year in the section final, we had the goal of making the state tournament and we lost by one on a last second play against Cooper, who was about a breath away from the state championship themselves,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “That really hurt our players and so they doubled down on themselves and wanted to get over the hump - our program has never been to the state tournament, so that was pretty much the goal. All season long we had that end point in mind.”
Much like the game the day prior, the Waconia girls struggled to shoot the ball early. While the ‘Cats were able to overcome those struggles in the win over Red Wing, the shooting woes played right into the hands of Becker.
“The first thing is that we didn’t finish well in the paint, so that sets them up to outlet push, they go sideline break and all five of their girls can run and push and handle the ball,” Neibauer said. “We have a tendency when we miss easy shots to get in our own heads. You saw that a little bit yesterday against Red Wing, and a lot of it today. Even when we would score, they are so quick to inbound and outlet that we didn’t talk as well in transition. We just dug ourselves to big of a hole with foul trouble and everything else.”
Becker was in the state championship game last season, and on Thursday they showed why they were able to return to the title game again. When Waconia did make their runs and started to score, the Bulldogs were able to clamp down quickly.
“We finally made some shots around the basket, but the thing is we would make it and boom, off they go,” Neibauer said. “Every time we scored, they would answer with an easy bucket or a jumper off a scramble. We didn’t gobble up many loose balls. They were just a half step quicker on a lot of that stuff. We had a couple good pushes where we were attacking and got things to go our way, but then they just kept making plays.”
There was also an eerie feeling hanging over the players and fans on Thursday. Because of the rapidly developing changes caused by COVID-19, an announcement was made prior to the Waconia game that there would be no third place or consolation games, in addition to limited attendance.
“We learned that pregame, then the decision is do we tell them or not,” Neibauer said. “And the kids, they know, they find out instantly, they’re the ones who are telling us about all the updates, ‘Oh the NBA did this, this player’s got this.’ They’re so connected with everything and know how to find it, there is no hiding anything. It happened a couple of times for us this year and last year when school was off the next day. They would learn before the game and then they relax and we have poor games, because they instantly know all this stuff. So man, I got to institute a cell phone policy pregame, because anything there is to know, they’ve got it before we do, so there was no hiding it.”
So with the 96-75 loss, Waconia’s season ended without the opportunity to play in the third place game. Eventually the entire tournament was canceled without the championship games taking place and the boys state tournament was canceled as well.
“They are disappointed because they wanted three games, they wanted the whole experience,” said Neibauer. “I’m not criticizing the decision, but it’s kind of heartbreaking, especially for the seniors who thought they are going to get three games. It was a bitter pill to swallow.”
And while the season ended in an unprecedented way in addition to the loss, there was a lot for Waconia to take away from their season. The Wildcats played a lot of AAAA schools and for the first time ever made it to the state tournament, learning what it takes to compete at the highest level.
“We also thought we might be a AAAA team this year, we were really close numbers wise, so when we were scheduling last year, we were of the mindset of if this is going to be our competition, then we need to amp it up,” said Neibauer. “So we scheduled a lot of AAAA teams, a lot of them are in the state tournament, a lot of them are highly ranked in their sections. It was a learning experience. We didn’t compete as well as we would have liked to with those teams, but as we kept going and going. We kept learning the same lessons over and over about how physical we have to be, how mentally strong you have to be to compete against those teams. We never put a lot of stock of what our record would be, we just needed to get over the hump of the section championship.”
Waconia did just that in an upset over an undefeated No. 4 ranked Marshall team to achieve the program’s first ever state berth.
“I’m really proud of this team because it was always like an albatross around our necks because we lost tragically in years past on last second shots and missed opportunities to teams that would go on to the state championship,” said Neibauer. “To finally get it down was really something.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.