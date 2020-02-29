The Waconia boys hockey team started off the Feb. 18 playoff opener with Southwest Christian/Richfield attacking the net, getting rewarded with an early goal when Gus Leivermann blasted a shot from the blue line past the goalie just 2 minutes into the game.
While Waconia was on the attack for much of the period, the Stars got a couple lucky bounces and scored on a shorthanded opportunity to knot the game at 1-1.
The game continued to be competitive throughout, though the Stars managed to get the bounces to go their way and capped the game with an empty-net goal to win 4-1.
“I think we started off strong and then became a bit passive as the game went on,” said coach Andy Mair. “I think their shorthanded goal put us on our heels a bit and we never truly recovered. With all that said proud of the boys continuing to fight and battle throughout the entire game. We had several chances towards the end of the game to tie it, but we just couldn’t get them to fall.”
Mikey Behring made 38 saves in net for Waconia to keep the ‘Cats in the game.
The Wildcats finish the season with eight wins, which included a four-game win streak in February that saw Waconia score 26 goals.
“I think the main growth was the development of some of our younger players,” said Mair. “We told our team going into the season that we knew we were young and that we would grow as we went on. I think we also found our scoring ability a bit towards the end of the season.”
Those young players now are in the position to continue the work of the senior class.
“Great group of kids, was a pleasure to work with them,” said Mair. Everyday they had a smiles on their faces and came ready to work. I feel they left the program in a better state than when they entered. We talk with every senior class about leaving their legacy behind for the next group to lead on. I feel this group did that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.