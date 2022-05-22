The Waconia track and field team competed at the Section 7AAA True Team in Wayzata May 11, with Travis Reighard and Jordan Grell continuing their stellar seasons in their respective events. Reighard won the pole vault yet again, this time clearing 15 feet, 1 inch, while Grell took third in both the 100 and 200 meters with times of 12.98 and 26.42 before teaming up with Brynley Theis, Bethany Langer and Jenna Myhre for a second place finish in the 4x100 meter relay (50.80).
Mens Results
100 Meters
15 Mitchell Rieckhoff 12.05
16 Josiah Allyn 12.14
200 Meters
14 Jacob Krugerud 24.00
16 Mitchell Rieckhoff 24.20
24 Owen Mielke 25.51
400 Meters
18 William Hjelseth 56.45
23 Logan Melby 57.47
24 Justin Vogt 57.74
800 Meters
9 Mark Rud 2:04.90
16 Jack Ulrich 2:09.26
19 Ian Lage 2:11.57
1600 Meters
23 Mason Behrens 5:16.30
25 Noah Predovich 5:27.04
26 Alex Kearney 5:34.20
3200 Meters
17 Ryan Glaser 11:00.01
21 Jackson McMerty 11:54.57
110m Hurdles - 39”
10 Alexander Riley 17.52
17 Mathias Pierce 20.13
20 Jason Shelley 21.30
300m Hurdles - 36”
13 Alexander Riley 45.64
20 Mathias Pierce 48.49
23 Jason Shelley 55.25
4x100 Relay
6 Travis Reighard, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Jacob Krugerud, Josiah Allyn 45.79
4x200 Relay
9 Gabe Dubay, Owen Mielke, Ashton Vettel, Alexander Riley 1:41.39
4x800 Relay
5 Mark Rud, Ian Lage, Mason Behrens, Jack Ulrich 8:33.95
Shot Put - 12lb
17 Logan Kiel 39-07.50
18 Noah Strei 39-07.00
19 Andrew Gerling 38-09.50
Discus - 1.6kg
17 Logan Kiel 96-07
20 Andrew Gerling 89-06
22 Gabe Kamann 84-06
High Jump
10 Mitchell Rieckhoff 5-08.00
13 Jacob Krugerud 5-06.00
15 Owen Mielke 5-06.00
Pole Vault
1 Travis Reighard 15-01.00
5 Logan Kiel 11-00.00
Long Jump
14 Josiah Allyn 17-10.50
15 Alexander Riley 17-04.50
21 Gabe Dubay 16-02.50
Triple Jump
16 Jason Shelley 34-08.00
20 Josiah Allyn 33-04.00
Womens Results
100 Meters
3 Jordan Grell 12.98
8 Bethany Langer 13.44
22 Jenna Myhre 13.89
200 Meters
3 Jordan Grell 26.42
10 Bethany Langer 27.58
20 Jenna Myhre 28.81
400 Meters
13 Annika Mielke 1:03.80
16 Maya Lindstrom 1:04.76
22 Katelyn Smith 1:10.63
800 Meters
19 Madelyn Schular 2:40.76
22 Isabella Greer 2:44.84
1600 Meters
9 Adorisa Kaeding 5:27.59
20 Danica Kendrick 6:04.70
3200 Meters
4 Madeline Lage 11:18.61
11 Amelia Herold 12:35.85
21 Cynthia Niaz 14:58.37
100m Hurdles - 33”
21 Karalyn Buetow 20.21
22 Brooke Rhode 20.31
24 Lucy Mohling 20.40
300m Hurdles - 30”
13 Sarah Cravens 54.76
17 Ariana Ryskoski 55.37
21 Karalyn Buetow 57.27
4x100 Relay
2 Brynley Theis, Bethany Langer, Jenna Myhre, Jordan Grell 50.80
4x200 Relay
8 Elle Schluck, Kaitlyn Schweiger, Sophia Beix, Delanie Chuma 1:57.24
4x800 Relay
4 Maya Lindstrom, Annika Mielke, Amelia Herold, Madeline Lage 10:03.05
Shot Put - 4kg
8 Caitlyn Schmidt 32-03.50
21 Cedany Ambrose 24-01.00
22 Paige Bedford 23-11.00
Discus - 1kg
7 Caitlyn Schmidt 92-01
15 Cedany Ambrose 73-03
24 Paige Bedford 54-04
High Jump
17 Brooke Stong 4-06.00
20 Sarah Cravens 4-04.00
20 Cassidy Hughes 4-04.00
Pole Vault
5 Ming Li Raidt 9-00.00
12 Kyja Holm 7-00.00
16 Bethany Langer 7-00.00
Long Jump
11 Jenna Myhre 14-10.50
18 Kaitlyn Schweiger 13-10.50
22 Cassidy Hughes 13-03.00
Triple Jump
17 Brooke Rhode 30-04.50
20 Ashley Smith 28-08.00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.