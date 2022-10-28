The Waconia swimming and diving team traveled to the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center Oct. 22 for the State True Team Meet, where they placed sixth out of 12 teams.
“[We did] really well, we all did the best we could, tried the hardest we could and it turned out the way we wanted it to,” said Jordan Grotbo.
The Wildcats earned a wildcard spot at the meet featuring the best teams in the state and entered the competition ranked eighth. They improved upon that ranking by taking sixth to move up two spots.
“We had a really hard week of practice, so the fact that we had a lot of best times and a lot of close to our best times is really, really cool and that overall helped our sixth place finish,” said Claire Canfield.
This is Waconia’s second time competing at the true team meet, as they did last year. Unlike the state meet at the end of the season, which Waconia has been competing in for years, the entire team gets to compete, rather than a handful of qualifying members. That means the crowd is louder and the times are faster with the whole team cheering the competitors on.
“It makes everything a lot more fun,” said Mallory Haas. “We all worked really well as a team today.”
It also showcases a team’s depth, something Waconia has the edge in.
“True Team truly takes every individual in the lineup, since everyone scores points, and our girls responded,” said coach Ashley Westphal. “They competed hard in every race and dive from start to finish. We couldn’t be more proud of how they responded and how well they supported each other - A true testament to their ultimate ‘team first’ attitude.”
Ella Floeter came to compete and was 4-4 on top times and finished much higher than seeded in both of her individual events – the 200 IM (2:27.04) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.75).
“She is setting herself up for a big Section Meet in November,” said Westphal.
Hailey Stotko also had a great day going 3-4 on top times, while also swimming a great 500 race (5:32.26), which was just under a top time for her. Stotko anchored the 400 freestyle relay B team in turbo speed.
Jordyn Grotbo also had a great day and really set the tone early in the 200 freestyle.
“She dropped a ton of time and really got her teammates excited and hoping to emulate her performance,” said Westphal.
Her seventh place finish in the event (2:02.92) was the highest finish for the Wildcats all day.
The 100 backstroke also set the tone for the second half of the meet, with Canfield placing eighth and Laura Stockinger taking ninth (1:03.16 and 1:03.55). Ruth Cotant and Madelyn Stutelberg also turned in top times for the ‘Cats (1:08.04 and 10:08.74).
“Our 100 backstroke was really good, that helped propel our second half,” said Canfield.
Waconia also had a relay team finish in the top 10 of each race. The 400 freestyl relay team of Grotbo, Stockinger, Haas and Canfield placed eighth (3:50.60); the 200 freestyle relay team of Abigail Voelker, Nora Hansen, Amalia Schaefer and Haas placed ninth (1:46.58); the 200 medley relay team of Stockinger, Canfield, Voelker and Grotbo placed 10th (1:56.87).
“Relays always help us out,” said Canfield. “We have a lot of depth on the team so we always finish higher than other teams.”
Amalia Schaefer, pulling double duty by going back and forth between swimming and diving, placed in the top half of all divers at the meet with a 19th place finish of 194.50.
Metro West Conference teams Waconia, New Prague and Orono were all represented at the meet, as well as Waconia’s former conference rivals Mound Westonka and Delano, meaning half the field was comprised of teams the Wildcats compete against often.
“That shows we compete against a lot of the best teams in the state and we’ve been competitive in every meet,” said Grotbo.
Four of the top six teams were from Waconia’s section, Section 3A, which they will compete in Nov. 10 and 12 at Hutchinson.
“It was a good indicator of where we are now and helps us set up for our postseason, which is where we’ll achieve our main goals,” said Canfield.
Waconia 110 Bloomington Jefferson 75
In the last dual meet of the season, the Wildcats defeated the Jaguars 110-75.
“We were able to mix our lineup a bit, while also swimming some really important races that held postseason implications for a handful of girls,” said Westphal.
Laura Stockinger picked up the first “first place” of the evening in the 50 freestyle, closely followed by Sydney Sabol and Nora Hansen.
“This gave us and energy boost and momentum going into the second half,” said Westphal.
The Cats went 1-2-3 in the 500 Freestyle, followed by a 1-2 finish in the 200 freestyle relay to really put the meet away.
Diving was held one day prior and the diving trio of Schaefer, Mya Sannes and Graecie Smith got Waconia off to a 9-6 lead by finishing 2-3-4.
With this victory, Waconia finishes the regular season with a 5-3 overall record and a 5-2 record in the Metro West Conference.
