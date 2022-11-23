The Waconia swimming and diving team capped off another stellar season with a 14th place finish at the Class A State Meet.
“The team did very well,” said Claire Canfield. “We had a good attitude considering it was the last meet of the season. We were all super excited and we wanted to go out with a bang, which I think we did.”
The finish was not as high as last season, but a little added context makes the performance just as impressive as if they finished in the top 10. The Wildcats were dealing with a bug going around, with many of the girls not at 100 percent.
“It’s definitely a little harder when you’re body isn’t feeling the best,” said Canfield. “You have to mentally say, ‘I’m OK, I can do this.’ That’s what helps push you through. And we’re all mentally strong women, so that helped us.”
The Wildcats persevered through the illness and many ‘Cats posted better finishes on day two. Canfield and Hailey Stotko bumped up three spots in the 100 yard backstroke and 500 freestyle, while Abigail Voelker and Amalia Schaefer both moved up one spot in the 100 butterfly.
“We’ve all been a little under the weather so we did a good job coming back and showing that we can do it even if we are sick,” said Grotbo.
The Wildcats finish at state comes after an all-time great performance at the section meet. The Wildcats had their most successful Section 3A Finals meet in team history on Saturday, Nov. 12. By the end of the meet, the Wildcats finished in fourth place in team points, broke three school records, earned their first section champion in an individual event since 2012, and will send 10 entrants to the state meet across eight events, the most ever for the ‘Cats.
“It was super cool to be apart of it,” Canfield said. “I’m very glad at how we did. We worked hard all season and it paid off for us.”
This is the second year in a row that the Wildcats finished in fourth place at the Section 3A meet, a section known to be the most competitive section in all of Minnesota high school girls’ swim and dive. The team also scored more team points when compared to last year, a testament to the depth of this team.
“Everyone is dropping times,” Canfield said. “It’s really cool to see everyone achieve their goals, so that brings the energy up and makes it much more positive.”
Saturday’s section meet shattered the goals and expectations that the team had set for itself. At the beginning of the season, 13 weeks ago, the team set a goal to qualify for state in three individual events and to send one relay to the state meet. Due to their stellar performance at section finals, the team will send seven entrants to state in individual events and qualified for all three relays.
“when you go for relays, especially at [the section] finals, the crowd is so loud,” said Voelker. “You can’t really think, you just swim and it turns out really good.”
The section meet was sort of a preview of state, as four teams from Waconia’s section finished in the top 10 – Delano 2nd, Mound Westonka-Holy Family 3rd, Orono 4th, Hutchinson 7th. Add in conference opponents Benilde-St. Margaret’s and New Prague taking 9th and 16th and Waconia has seen quite a bit of tough competition.
“It helps that we’re in a tough section [and conference] because most of our dual meets are really competitive,” said Canfield. “So that means we are ready for the big meets when they do come around.”
A tough schedule and an appearance at the State True Team Meet had Waconia participating in big competitions constantly throughout the 2022 season.
“It helps motivate us as the season goes on because it can be hard when practice is really tough and you’re not really seeing the benefits,” said Grotbo. “But when we have these big meets periodically throughout the season, you get to see how practice is affecting you and how fast you can go.”
State Results
Abby Voelker earned All State honors and rebroke her 100 butterfly school record with her sixth place finish of 58.00 seconds. Amalia Schaefer finished 13th with a time of 59.74.
Claire Canfield finished 10th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.55, 1 full second faster than her preliminary time. Canfield also finished 15th in the 200 IM (2:16.37).
Hailey Stotko finished 12th in the 500 freestyle (5:23.82), Jordyn Grotbo finished 13th in the 100 freestyle (55.00) and Laura Stockinger finished 18th in the 100 backstroke (1:01.87).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Grotbo, Stockinger, Schaefer and Canfield finished 11th (1:41.89).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Grotbo, Stockinger, Canfield and Mallory Haas finished 12th (3:43.41).
The 200 medley relay team of Stockinger, Voelker, Grotbo and Nora Hansen finished 15th (1:55.31).
“We are incredibly proud of their valiant effort despite less than ideal circumstances,” said coach Ashley Westphal. “The kids fought to get everyone back to finals and gave it everything they had to earn their 14th place finish.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.