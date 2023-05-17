The Waconia track and field team traveled to Orono May 4 for the Spartan Invitational, where the boys took second and the girls placed fourth at the eight team meet.
Mitchell Rieckhoff and Jacob Krugerud led the boys with a pair of top-two finishes each. Rieckhoff won the high jump by clearing 6 feet and took second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.24, while Krugerud won the 200 (23.12) and took second in the 400 (50.92).
The Wildcats had three more first place finishes for the boys, as Ian Lage won the 800 (2:01.54), Logan Kiel won the pole vault (11-6) and the team of Logan Melby, Owen Mielke, Eli Schiffler and Jack Ulrich won the 4x400 (3:38.80).
For the girls, Ming Li Raidt won the pole vault by clearing 10-0.
Mens Results
100 Meters
2 Mitchell Rieckhoff 11.24
12 Josiah Allyn 12.03
19 Luke Pieschke 12.41
200 Meters
1 Jacob Krugerud 23.12
12 Tate McDonald 24.50
21 Ashton Vettel 25.71
400 Meters
2 Jacob Krugerud 50.92
3 Logan Melby 52.89
5 William Hjelseth 54.19
800 Meters
1 Ian Lage 2:01.54
3 Jack Ulrich 2:06.99
10 Monte Gutknecht 2:13.53
1600 Meters
12 Logan Jandro 5:08.68
15 Jackson McMerty 5:13.46
110m Hurdles
7 Ryan Lange 18.74
10 Bo Pozega 19.82
13 Owen Hiltner 20.30
300m Hurdles
7 Ethan Johnson 45.19
10 Mathias Pierce 46.64
14 Bo Pozega 49.63
4x100 Relay
3 Gabe Dubay, Tate McDonald, Josiah Allyn, Mitchell Rieckhoff 45.56
4x200 Relay
2 Gabe Dubay, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Tate McDonald, Jacob Krugerud 1:32.98
4x400 Relay
1 Logan Melby, Owen Mielke, Eli Schiffler, Jack Ulrich 3:38.80
4x800 Relay
4 William Hjelseth, Logan Jandro, Alex Kearney, Eli Schiffler 9:01.96
Shot Put
9 Andrew Gerling 42’ 9
10 Noah Strei 42’ 8
11 Evan White 42’ 6
Discus
3 Evan White 129’ 9
8 Noah Strei 118’ 9
11 Andrew Gerling 114’ 3
High Jump
1 Mitchell Rieckhoff 6’ 0
5 Owen Mielke 5’ 10
10 Owen Hiltner 5’ 6
Pole Vault
1 Logan Kiel 11’ 6
9 Charlie Steffen 9’ 6
13 Jace Jager 8’ 6
Long Jump
11 Logan Kiel 19’ 2
12 Josiah Allyn 19’ 1
15 Owen Hiltner 18’ 4
Triple Jump
9 Josiah Allyn 36’ 10
18 Jason Shelley 34’ 0
19 Ethan Dykstra 33’ 10
Womens Results
100 Meters
3 Bethany Langer 13.12
10 Brynley Theis 13.55
17 Ming Li Raidt 14.07
200 Meters
4 Bethany Langer 27.73
5 Jada Steussy 27.81
14 Nakia Abdel-khaliq 29.03
400 Meters
4 Nakia Abdel-khaliq 1:04.18
6 Zoe Zabel 1:05.12
14 Isabella Greer 1:09.29
800 Meters
6 Katelyn Smith 2:35.17
11 Madelyn Schular 2:37.81
17 Hazel Condit 3:09.29
1600 Meters
3 Madeline Lage 5:25.09
8 Jaidee Goehring 5:46.48
9 Danica Kendrick 5:46.53
3200 Meters
4 Amelia Herold 12:26.18
8 Jaidee Goehring 13:02.45
9 Danica Kendrick 13:03.89
100m Hurdles
8 Brooke Rhode 18.42
13 Makaela Heine 19.59
14 Addison Harried 19.78
300m Hurdles
5 Ariana Ryskoski 52.49
8 Makaela Heine 53.55
13 Karalyn Buetow 55.03
4x200 Relay
2 Brynley Theis, Jada Steussy, Zoe Zabel, Bethany Langer 1:52.17
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.