The Waconia track and field team traveled to Orono May 4 for the Spartan Invitational, where the boys took second and the girls placed fourth at the eight team meet.

Mitchell Rieckhoff and Jacob Krugerud led the boys with a pair of top-two finishes each. Rieckhoff won the high jump by clearing 6 feet and took second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.24, while Krugerud won the 200 (23.12) and took second in the 400 (50.92).

