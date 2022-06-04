The Waconia track and field team competed at New Prague May 26, earning three first place finishes. Mark Rud won the 800 meter with a time of 1 minute, 58.89 seconds, Travis Reighard won the pole vault by clearing 15 feet, 5 inches and the 4x800 relay team of Amelia Herold, Annika Mielke, Madeline Lage and Adorisa Kaeding posted a winning time of 10:03.25.
Mens Results
100 Meters
12 Travis Reighard 11.81
13 Josiah Allyn 11.86
23 Ashton Vettel 12.29
25 Gabe Dubay 12.35
200 Meters
18 Owen Mielke 25.31
19 Gabe Dubay 25.32
24 Mathias Pierce 25.95
400 Meters
9 William Hjelseth 55.63
11 Logan Melby 55.67
12 Justin Vogt 56.15
800 Meters
1 Mark Rud 1:58.89
7 Jack Ulrich 2:06.67
13 Ryan Glaser 2:14.36
19 Noah Predovich 2:21.13
1600 Meters
7 Mason Behrens 4:54.11
110m Hurdles - 39”
3 Alexander Riley 16.55
18 Mathias Pierce 19.48
300m Hurdles - 36”
3 Alexander Riley 43.15
11 Mathias Pierce 46.67
4x100 Relay
4 Alexander Riley, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Travis Reighard, Jacob Krugerud 44.70
4x200 Relay
4 Josiah Allyn, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Jack Ulrich, Jacob Krugerud 1:33.28
4x400 Relay
3 Owen Mielke, Jacob Krugerud, Mitchell Rieckhoff, Ashton Vettel 3:40.77
9 Noah Predovich, Ryan Glaser, William Hjelseth, Logan Melby 3:47.51
Shot Put - 12lb
9 Logan Kiel 41-10.00
23 Andrew Gerling 35-05.50
26 Gabe Kamann 34-06.50
Discus - 1.6kg
15 Logan Kiel 111-00
20 Andrew Gerling 103-05
28 Gabe Kamann 89-11
High Jump
4 Mitchell Rieckhoff 5-10.00
10 Owen Mielke 5-06.00
Pole Vault
1 Travis Reighard 15-05.00
9 Logan Kiel 10-00.00
Long Jump
6 Alexander Riley 19-02.75
9 Josiah Allyn 18-06.25
19 Gabe Dubay 16-05.50
Triple Jump
24 Austin Coffey 33-03.25
26 Josiah Allyn 31-09.00
Womens Results
100 Meters
5 Bethany Langer 13.29
10 Jenna Myhre 13.66
15 Kaitlyn Schweiger 14.00
23 Elle Schluck 14.32
200 Meters
5 Olivia Stier 28.05
13 Bethany Langer 29.17
27 Elle Schluck 30.20
400 Meters
12 Katelyn Smith 1:08.96
100m Hurdles - 33”
15 Sarah Cravens 18.66
25 Addison Harried 19.92
26 Karalyn Buetow 20.33
29 Lucy Mohling 20.60
300m Hurdles - 30”
12 Karalyn Buetow 54.36
17 Ariana Ryskoski 55.27
18 Brooke Stong 55.39
4x200 Relay
3 Olivia Stier, Jenna Myhre, Annika Mielke, Bethany Langer 1:50.08
4x400 Relay
9 Katelyn Smith, Kylie Meyer, Ariana Ryskoski, Kaitlyn Schweiger 4:39.14
4x800 Relay
1 Amelia Herold, Annika Mielke, Madeline Lage, Adorisa Kaeding 10:03.25
Shot Put - 4kg
16 Caitlyn Schmidt 27-11.50
26 Paige Bedford 24-06.00
34 Addison Pauly 20-08.00
Discus - 1kg
4 Caitlyn Schmidt 108-00
33 Paige Bedford 61-06
35 Addison Pauly 56-01
High Jump
14 Brooke Stong 4-06.00
19 Cassidy Hughes 4-03.00
19 Sarah Cravens 4-03.00
Pole Vault
3 Ming Li Raidt 9-06.00
Long Jump
15 Kaitlyn Schweiger 14-00.50
24 Brooke Rhode 13-03.75
28 Cassidy Hughes 12-09.00
Triple Jump
11 Addison Harried 30-05.00
14 Brooke Rhode 29-05.00
15 Cassidy Hughes 29-01.50
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.