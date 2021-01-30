The Waconia girls hockey team stunned the No. 6 ranked team in Class A less than a minute into Friday night’s contest, when Maya Lindstrom and Sophia Braverman found open ice with a two-on-one opportunity. Lindstrom passed the puck over to Braverman to set up the freshman with a clear path on goal. Braverman found an opening past the goaltender, putting Waconia up 1-0 just 40 seconds into the game against Mound Westonka (assists from Lindstrom and Isabella Wozniak).
While the Whitehawks would throw numbers and shots forward for the rest of the period, the Wildcats defense remained composed, keeping Mound Westonka’s attack frustrated. And on the few occassions where the Whitehawks were able to get a good look on goal, sophomore goaltender Abigail Elvebak turned the shots away left and right, finishing with 62 saves on the night.
After the first 17 minutes and 23 shots on goal, the No. 6 ranked team found themselves trailing 1-0 to the Wildcats. Looking to get back on track, the Whitehawks scored early in the second, only for it to be answered with another Waconia goal. Madelyn Sullivan found open space and scored on a breakaway to score less than a minute after the Whitehawks evened the game at 1-1. Being outshot 25-4 at that point, the Wildcats made the most of their scoring attempts with two goals to lead 2-1.
While Waconia led much of the first half of the game, the Whitehawks would find their footing late in the game to win 8-2. Despite the loss, the Wildcats held a lead over the No. 6 ranked team for more than a period and did not trail until more than half the game had passed.
Earlier in the week, the Wildcats stayed close with Delano/Rockford, before ultimately losing 4-1. Lindstrom scored an early goal on an assist from Wozniak to keep the game tied at 1-1 in the first, before the Tigers scored three more goals spaced out over the three periods to pull away with the win.
Elvebak had 44 saves in the game for Waconia.
