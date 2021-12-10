When Waconia played in a back-and-forth first half with Lakeville South in the opening weekend of play, the Wildcats clamped down on their opponent to pull away and earn a win. Unfortunately for the ‘Cats, the same could not be said about a close game against Marshall Friday night, as the Tigers got hot from deep to earn an 83-74 win.
“In our second win of the year at the Varsity level, our defense shone - tough, physical, closing out to shooters and rebounding well,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “Against Marshall, we let their shooters have too much space; that, combined with some foul trouble making us tentative at times, lead to their shooters being able to catch fire from outside, and hurt us in the long run, with a result of us falling to Marshall for the first loss of the season.”
Waconia trailed just 42-38 at the break when Marshall came to town, but fell behind by as much as 17 when the Tigers shot over 55 percent from the field, making 12 of 19 three point attempts (63 percent). The Wildcats were able to cut the deficit to as little as seven, but the 17 point hole was too much to overcome.
“We weren’t able to get enough stops in a row to really string together a lasting run down the stretch, with deflections we couldn’t quite track down, steals that we didn’t quite make, etc,” said Neibauer. “However, we know that we can be a good defensive team, and with each game we’re going to be learning more and more about ourselves as we develop chemistry and improve from week to week.”
With the Tigers leading by double digit much of the second half, Waconia’s strength on the boards was negated, as Waconia was outrebounded 35-24 and managed just 10 second chance points.
“One thing that also has to be a plus for us is rebounding, we didn’t give ourselves opportunities to offensively rebound at times down the stretch when we were pressing to score down the stretch, and that hurt us a little as well,” said Neibauer. “Nevertheless - we know what we have to do to keep getting better, and we’re going to get after it.”
Ava Stier led the ‘Cats with 24 points, with Audrey Swanson adding 16. Also scoring was Gabby Lauwagie (9), Sarah Cravens (6), Kenzie Amundson (6), Morgan Meyer (5), Ellana Keaveny (3), Kiley Sazama (3) and Grace Seim (2).
Swanson and Meyer combined for nine steals, while Stier and Amundson both had three blocks to lead the defensive effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.