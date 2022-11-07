The Waconia football team cruised to victory in the first round of the Section 2AAAAA Tournament, defeating Mankato East 63-0 Oct. 25.
Max McEnelly and Alex Riley combined for seven rushing touchdowns in 21 attempts (one score for every three carries), while the defense and special teams got in on the scoring as well. The Wildcat defense got a strip sack that led to an 84 yard fumble recovery touchdown by Anders Rodning to end the first half, his second defensive score this year, then Mitchel Rieckhoff returned the second half opening kickoff for 81 yards and a touchdown to put the ‘Cats up 41-0. McEnelly then continued to show his versatility by scoring in yet another way, intercepting a pass for a 39 yard score. An Austin Randall pass to Tanner Schmidt gave Waconia its ninth and final score on the evening. Carson Mattson was 9/9 on extra point attempts in the win.
McEnelly needed only 12 carries to accrue 110 yards (9.2 average) and three touchdowns, while Riley scored twice with 64 yards on the ground. Tyler Ess had six carries for 34 yards, Landon Martinson had three for 17 and Randall broke free for a 53 yard run.
Randall completed four of five passing attempts for 32 yards and a score. Mason Bach caught two passes for 25 yards, Isaac Oscarson had one for 4 and Schmidt had a 3 yard touchdown catch.
Tate McDonald had his eighth interception of the year, once again putting him in first place in the state, while Jack Dalbec, Brayden Kaczmarek and Cooper Jahnke lead the defense with seven, six and five tackles respectively.
With the win, the No. 3 seeded Wildcats moved on to the semifinal round, where they faced a rematch with No. 2 Chanhassen.
Waconia 13 Chanhassen 17
Unfortunately for the Waconia football team, their season came to an end Saturday, Oct. 29, with a 17-13 loss at Chanhassen, but the Wildcats did not go down without a fight.
Not much went Waconia’s way for three and a half quarters Saturday afternoon, with the ‘Cats finding themselves down 17-0 midway through the fourth quarter. Yet Waconia dug deep and made the Storm sweat out the final few minutes of a game much of the Chanhassen faithful must have thought was over.
Quarterback Austin Randall sparked much of the comeback attempt, starting with a 56 yard touchdown to Mitchel Rieckhoff. Randall then made a few plays with his arms and his legs to help Waconia get down to the 4 yard line on the next drive, setting up a touchdown run by Max McEnelly to draw the ‘Cats within one score.
The defense then gave the ball back to the offense with 2 minutes left, down just four points, as the Waconia front burst through the line on a 4th and 1 play to give Waconia a chance at a winning score.
The next drive would stall however, sending the Storm on to the championship game.
Randall finished with 15 completions, 188 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 17 yards on three attempts. McEnelly had 97 yards and a score on 21 attempts, while Alex Riley had eight carries for 37 yards. The three runners combined for 151 yards and 4.7 yards per rush.
Mitchel Rieckhoff had three catches for 79 yards and a score, Tanner Schmidt had three for 36, Mason Bach had three for 19, Anders Rodning had three for 29, Isaac Oscarson had one for 13, Mason Speers had one for 9 and Riley had one for 3.
Riley led the defense with 13 tackles, while Rodning and McEnelly had 10 each. Cameron Walke had one sack in the loss.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.