The Waconia football team cruised to victory in the first round of the Section 2AAAAA Tournament, defeating Mankato East 63-0 Oct. 25.

Max McEnelly and Alex Riley combined for seven rushing touchdowns in 21 attempts (one score for every three carries), while the defense and special teams got in on the scoring as well. The Wildcat defense got a strip sack that led to an 84 yard fumble recovery touchdown by Anders Rodning to end the first half, his second defensive score this year, then Mitchel Rieckhoff returned the second half opening kickoff for 81 yards and a touchdown to put the ‘Cats up 41-0. McEnelly then continued to show his versatility by scoring in yet another way, intercepting a pass for a 39 yard score. An Austin Randall pass to Tanner Schmidt gave Waconia its ninth and final score on the evening. Carson Mattson was 9/9 on extra point attempts in the win.

