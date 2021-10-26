The Waconia volleyball team gave one of the top teams in the conference a battle Wednesday night, earning a 2-1 lead when taking on Bloomington Jefferson.
“We competed well against a tough Jefferson team,” said coach Katie Keogh. “They played excellent defense and had a few hitters who really challenged us. It was great that we were able to take a 2-1 set lead by the end of the third. We definitely shifted the momentum to our benefit in those sets, and we’re hoping that as we move into section play, we’re able to be consistent throughout our entire matches.”
The Jaguars won the first set 25-20 before the Wildcats rallied with a 26-24 win in set two and a 25-18 win in set three. And with Waconia up 5-0 in the fourth set, it looked as if the ‘Cats would pull away with the win. But the Jaguars who were coming off of a five-set match with Metro West’s only unbeaten team, Chaska, were able to pull away to win 3-2 with wins of 25-16 and 15-5.
Waconia then turned around to compete in the Fall Classic at St. Michael-Albertville, going 2-3 in five matches.
“Our tournament was good for our team,” said Keogh. “We were forced to make some changes after one of our players was injured, but everyone on our team did a great job adjusting to those changes and stepping up in order to earn some wins. We feel good about how we ended the tournament, and we hope to use that to help us earn one more regular season win against Benilde-St. Margaret’s [Oct. 19].”
Waconia bounced back from a 2-0 loss to Monticello (25-16, 25-14) with a 2-1 win over Bemidji (20-25, 25-20, 15-10) in the first day of play. Then after a 2-0 loss to Stillwater (25-23, 25-20) and a 2-1 loss to Hermantown (16-25, 25-13, 14-16), the Wildcats ended the tournament with a 2-0 win over Rocori (25-13, 25-12).
