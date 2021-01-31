The No. 8 Waconia wrestling team continued to dominate the early part of the season, going 4-0 at a pair of triangulars to move to 7-0 on the season.
“We did quite well and had some good individual performances,” said coach Nick Hackman. “We looked strong and ready for the competition.”
The Wildcats continued to get a boost from the brothers in their room, as Max and Sam McEnelly, ranked No. 1 and No. 4 went 8-0 on the week. Maverick Mueller, Levi Mueller and Gage Mueller went 11-1 and have only lost one match between them all year, and Alex Torres went 4-0.
“I love the environment they bring day in and day out,” Hackman said of the three groups of brothers.
A total of nine Wildcats went 4-0 last week in the pair of meets, as Lincoln Vick, Bradee Dwinell, Alex Riley and Bram Fitzsimonds were unbeaten on the mat.
“Bradee Dwinell and Alex Riley – we knew they would be bright spots, but they are showcasing a lot of talent,” said Hackman. “We feel like we are in a good spot right now.”
Waconia has seven ranked wrestlers right now – Max McEnelly (1), Sam McEnelly (4), Gage Mueller (4), Lincoln Vick (5), Alex Riley (5), Bram Fitzsimonds (7) and Josh Wagener (8).
Triangular meets
The Wildcats kicked off the week with a 58-21 win over Eden Prairie (formerly ranked and currently in the “Lean and Mean”) and a 63-9 win over Chaska-Chanhassen.
Waconia won nearly half of the matches against Eden Prairie by fall, as Alex Torres (120), Levi Mueller (126), Bradee Dwinell (145), Alex Riley (170), Max McEnelly (182), Bram Fitzsimonds (195) and Sam McEnelly (220) each pinned their opponent. Maverick Mueller (106) won by an 11-3 major decision, while Lincoln Vick (113) and Gage Mueller (160) both won by forfeit.
The pins came early and often again when taking on the Stormhawks, as Maverick Mueller, Vick, Dwinell, Josh Wagener, Riley and Sam McEnelly gave Waconia 36 points with six wins by fall. Alex Torres (4-1), Gage Mueller (7-0) and Wil Goldschmidt (8-3) all won by decision, while Levi Mueller, Max McEnelly and Fitzsimonds each won by forfeit.
When taking on the Skippers of Minnetonka Saturday, the Wildcats won five matches by fall – Vick, Alex Torres, Dwinell, Gage Mueller and Max McEnelly. Riley and Sam McEnelly each won by technical fall (16-0 and 20-5), Levi Mueller and Fitzsimonds both won by major decision (12-0 and 16-3) and Maverick Mueller won by an 8-3 decision to put the final score at 51-18 in Waconia’s favor.
The Waconia wrestlers again made short work of their opponents when hosting Edina, winning by fall six times with each match ending before the end of the first period – Maverick Mueller, Andrew Torres, Wagener, Gage Mueller, Riley and Fitzsimonds. Goldschmidt and Dwinell both won by decision (7-3 and 6-5) and Max McEnelly won by default. Vick, Alex Torres and Sam McEnelly each won by forfeit to put the final score at 66-9.
