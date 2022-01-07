The Waconia boys swimming and diving team is no longer a new program, with the Wildcats now competing with a few years of experience, and the results are showing just that.
“It’s pretty nice, everyone knows what they’re doing,” Samuel Sinclair said of the experience. “We lost to St. Louis Park, probably our best competition in the conference by one point, so I like those odds.”
While the Wildcats lost their opener, the dual meet went down to the wire with the defending conference champions winning by just a single point.
“We had a really good meet against St. Louis Park, only lost by a point, but it was some really good competition and everyone was giving their best times,” said Jack Hackler. “It gave everyone a big boost of confidence when we finished that close to them.”
The crowd was loud as the Wildcats went down to the wire with SLP, and again when Waconia returned home for their first home meet Dec. 21.
“I love the fans here, it makes it 10 times better,” said Sinclair.
Sinclair and Hackler led the ‘Cats when they took on Chaska/Chanhassen, both bouncing back from second place finishes in their first individual races to win their second individual swim.
“I think I did a pretty good job, though the first event was a little rough,” said Sinclair. “I really brought it back in the 100 [butterfly], managed to get a new pool record, so that’s always a plus.”
Sinclair placed second in the 200 yard freestyle (1 minute, 51.49 seconds) before posting a winning time of 52.71 in the 100 butterfly. Hackler won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.84 after taking second place in the 200 individual medley (2:10.41).
The duo were also on the two relay teams that took second place, teaming up with Alex Kearney and Matthew Krogman in the 200 medley relay for a second place finish of 1:44.24 and again in the 400 freestyle for a second place finish of 3:34.93.
“It was a pretty good meet, it was fun to race against some swimmers that I know from the other team,” said Hackler. “It was pretty fun and I thought I swam pretty well.”
