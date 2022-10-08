The Waconia cross country team traveled to New Prague Sept. 27 to compete in the New Prague Trojan Invitational, continuing their strong showing this year with both boys and girls squads finishing fourth among a field of nearly a dozen teams.

“The season has gone really well so far for the team in general,” said Madeline Lage. “We’ve had some great meets against competitive teams and we’ve continued to improve so far.”

