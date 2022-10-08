The Waconia cross country team traveled to New Prague Sept. 27 to compete in the New Prague Trojan Invitational, continuing their strong showing this year with both boys and girls squads finishing fourth among a field of nearly a dozen teams.
“The season has gone really well so far for the team in general,” said Madeline Lage. “We’ve had some great meets against competitive teams and we’ve continued to improve so far.”
Lage continue her stellar season by taking fourth place with her fifth Elite performance this year (all five of her races this year have met the MileSplit US Second Team standard), posting a time of 19 minutes, 30.10 seconds.
“I’m really proud of how my races have gone so far,” Lage said.
Lage has stepped into the role of being the elite girl runner for Waconia, taking over from three-time state qualifier Addy Kaeding and multiple state entrant Kaleesa Houston before her.
“I look up to both of them and I couldn’t be the runner I am today especially without Addy,” Lage said.
Lage has finished in the top four in all of her 5,000 meter races this year, including first place finishes at Buffalo and Montgomery. Lage’s time of 18:39.4 at Buffalo was her personal best, while her finish at Montgomery (her favorite course) was just 2 seconds shy of that mark.
“[At Buffalo], I started out strong, went out hard took the lead and then just stayed strong on the hills,” Lage said. “I like [Montgomery] because it’s really open, it’s a good course for spectators and it feels like people are cheering you on the whole way.”
At New Prague, Amelia Herold finished 13th with a time of 20:39.50 and was followed by Avery Hess (21:16.90), Jaidee Goehring (21:54.40), Annabelle Herold (22:11.90) and Evelyn Mickolichek (23:20.90).
Jack Ulrich and Mason Behrens led the boys with a 7-8 finish (17:45.00 and 18:00.50), while the five runners behind them all had season best times – Drew Puchner (18:52.70), Soren Kendrick (18:54.20), Gunnar Gorrie (19:10.70), William Hjelseth (19:14.60) and Jackson McMerty (19:17.40).
