The Watertown-Mayer wrestling team traveled to Mankato Saturday to compete in the Mankato East Cougar Tournament. The team had a great tournament, getting first place and finishing 29 points ahead of No. 2 in AAA Waconia.
“It was a great team effort without three of our starters,” said coach Kurt Becker.
The Royals had three varsity champions and one JV champion - JV 80-85 Blake Brose, 106 Joel Friederichs, 113 Titan Friederichs and 170 Bryce Burkett.
The other varsity wrestlers were Sully Marx at 106 giving up 10-15 pounds, lost two, close, tough fought matches. At 120 Kaleb Mead placed third. At126 Karsen Tufte won his first three career varsity matches and placed third. 132 Eli Hamberger and Isaiah Mead both made the third place match. 138 Jack Entinger had two pins then sat out the rest of the tournament. 145 Steven Duske placed third. 152 Patrick Duske placed fourth. 160 Ben Baumann made his first varsity appearance and won his first career varsity match and placed sixth. 182 Jaden Palmer had the toughest bracket by far in the tournament and placed sixth. 195 Kyler Burmeister placed third. Heavyweight Ian Burau placed third.
This week the Royals are at Howard Lake for a quad on Friday with HLWW, Sibley East, and Trinity School. On Saturday, they travel to Maple River for an individual tournament. There are two weeks of regular season left until section team begins on Feb. 16. Watertown-Mayer will be hosting the first round of section team that evening.
