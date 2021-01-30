The Watertown-Mayer wrestling team has currently started the season on a streak that could modestly be described as a “good start.” The Royals are now 7-0 on the season, defeating five ranked or “lean and mean” opponents, including two teams in Class AAA (Royals are AA).
The season kicked off with an 18 point win over perennial powerhouse Scott West, a team ranked No. 12 in Class AA.
“It’s been a long time [since we beat them], so it was a big accomplishment,” said Austin Gabbert. “I wouldn’t say everyone was surprised, but it opened people’s eyes of what our season is going to look like.”
Then after defeating to Class AAA teams, the Royals returned home to knock off another ranked section foe in Tri-City United to give them three wins over ranked opponents.
“We kind of knew [this start] was coming - we didn’t lose many seniors,” said Gabbert. “We did some wrestling in the offseason and we were looking tough.”
As Gabbert said, this start did not surprise the Royals, though the rankings show how much the team has flown under the radar. While others may have not known the potential, the Royals have been working for years to get to this point.
“[It is because of] all of the training we’ve done,” said Ashton Congdon. “We’ve been doing this for a long time to get where we are - lifting hard, working hard in the offseason and in the mornings.”
The Royals have often had good wrestlers over the years, but this year they have the talent across the board to earn the team wins.
“We definitely fill out nice,” said Gabbert. “We have some weaker weights but they hold their own and do their job. That’s why we’re doing so well this year, we know our roles.”
And with a 7-0 start and wins over two section opponents, the Royals are hoping to keep this hot start going.
“We’re in the hunt,” said Congdon. “We’re definitely in it to win the section this year. We’re not just going to be a low seed, we’re here to win.”
Home triangular
The Royal Wrestlers had another good week this past week, winning four more duals and taking down two more ranked teams. Thursday the Royals defeated two sectional foes. They beat lean and mean Tri-City United 34-30 and Delano 61-15.
“TCU has a really good team and are one of the top teams in the section this year,” said coach Kurt Becker. “It was a big win for us in order to position us for seeding at the end of the year. We were really proud of how the team came out against Delano after the tough dual with TCU. They came out and took care of business, which is what good teams do.”
The Royals lost the opening match of the dual to give up three points, but following a pin in just 16 seconds into the 113 pound match (by Dylan Sylte), Watertown-Mayer never trailed again and clinched the victory with two matches left. The Royals only trailed the No. 11 ranked team (preseason rankings) for only a matter of seconds.
“We did really well, a lot better than we thought,” said Ashton Congdon. “I was confident that we were going to beat TCU, but I didn’t know that we were going to do it like that.”
Patrick Duske really stepped up and for the Royals with four crucial team points with a 19-9 major decision over a favored opponent. Jonah Hamberger and Congdon also won big matches, both scrapping out 2-1 decisions for the team. Bryce Burkett and Jackson Drahos both won by decision (5-2 and 5-3), while Austin Gabbert won by fall just 29 seconds in and Tanner Burmeister won by forfeit.
The Royals won six matches by fall against Delano – Eli Hamberger, Jonah Hamberger, Gabbert, Duske, Burmeister and Drahos. Jason Fenske won by a 17-7 major decision and Burkett won 7-2. Congdon, Hunter Stein and Jack Entinger each won by forfeit.
Friday triangular
On Friday, the team traveled to Mankato to take on Mankato West and No. 7 in Class AAA Owatonna.
In the first dual, the Royals faced Owatonna in a back and forth match. The score ended 32-32 with the Royals winning on the seventh criteria of having the most tech-falls which is a win by 15 or more points.
“We knew we had our hands full with Owatonna,” said Becker. “It was fun to watch guys step up and rise to the big occasion.”
Against Owatonna, Patrick Duske once again came up with a big pin as did Jackson Drahos. Drahos came up with a huge pin during his back and forth match. Leading by a point at the time, Drahos flipped his opponent to his back with very little time left on the clock and got the pin.
Dylan Sylte won a big overtime match as well after he battled back from a 4-0 deficit and got an overtime takedown to win and Jaden Palmer gutted out a 1-0 win.
“It has been really fun to watch different guys step up and win big matches for us this year because that’s what a good team does,” said Becker.
Gabbert earned a 21-6 technical fall, Congdon won by fall and Hunter Stein won 5-2.
In the final dual of the evening, the Royals defeated sectional opponent Mankato West 63-11.
“The team really came out strong tonight,” said Becker.
The Royals won eight matches by fall – Parker Jackson, Gabbert, Duske, Palmer, Burkett, Burmeister, Andrew Quast and Stein. Eli Hamberger and Drahos both won by forfeit and Jonah Hamberger won 9-3.
Stein picked up his 50th win on Friday night, while Gabbert has moved to the No. 1 ranking in Class AA at 132 pounds. Jonah Hamberger is currently ranked No. 9 at 120 pounds.
Tis week the Royals travel to Minnetonka on Tuesday to wrestle Minnetonka as well as No. 12 Perham. Then Thursday they are at Orono to wrestle Orono and Edina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.