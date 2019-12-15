The Watertown-Mayer wrestling team hosted St. Peter and Hutchinson Dec. 5, competing a couple of close duals 37-34 and 41-22.
“Thursday we dropped two tough Section 2AA duals,” coach Kurt Becker said. “St. Peter was 34-37 and come down to the very end. It was a great dual for the fans. Hutchinson was 22-41. The team wrestled hard. We have some improving to do, but we are a very young team and we look forward to watching this team improve as the year progresses.”
The Royals nearly defeated St. Peter, with the dual being decided in the final match. Jonah Hamberger and Tanner Hilten won by 4-3 and 9-4 decisions and Bryce Burkett picked up a win by fall and Austin Gabbert won by a 13-3 major decision. Tanner Burmeister won by fall, then Jackson Drahos and Andrew Quast won by forfeit to give Watertown-Mayer a 34-31 lead going into the last match, which the Saints ultimately won to pull off the victory.
Against Hutchinson, Jonah Hamberger won by fall and Tanner Hilten earned a 9-4 decision to five the Royals a quick 9-0 lead. After a loss at 120, the Royals continued to dominate the lower weight classes with two first period pins by Bryce Burkett and Austin Gabbert. Unfortunately for the Royals, the hot start did not last, as Hutchinson piled on the points in the second half of the dual to gain the lead and pull away.
The Royals then traveled to GSL/LP Don Hall Invite Dec. 7, where they placed third out of 10 teams.
“After a couple of tough losses Thursday evening, we are really proud of how the team came out on Saturday at the GSL Invitational,” Becker said. “We felt that we showed some strong improvement and had a good day of wrestling Saturday.
On JV, the Royals had seven wrestlers go undefeated - Parker Jackson, Jack Entinger, Dylan Sylte, Aaron Bury, Ben Baumann, Brenden Peterson and Jason Fenske. On Varsity, the team placed third of 10 teams and had five in the finals - Jonah Hamberger, Bryce Burkett, Austin Gabbert, Tanner Burmeister and Ashton Congdon, with Hamberger and Gabbert taking home championships.
Hamberger won the 106 pound bracket with a pin, an 18-2 technical fall and a 4-2 decision in the championship. Gabbert won the 132 bracket with a win by fall, 6-2 and 9-2 decisions.
Hilten won by fal, a 10-0 major decision and an injury default to take third at 113.
At 120, Burkett won by fall and a 5-2 decision to place second.
Patrick Duske won by fall and a 9-2 decision to take fifth in the 132 bracket.
Jaden Palmer won twice by fall to take sixth at 138.
At 152, Riley Hertzog won twice by fall to take fourth.
Burmeister placed second at 160 with two wins by fall.
Hunter Stein was third at 170 with two wins by fall and a 5-1 decision. Taking fifth at 170 was Jonah Blakstad, who won by 9-3 and 10-5 decisions.
Ashton Congdon placed second at 182 with a win by fall and a 14-7 decision, while Jackson Drahos placed fourth with a win by fall and an 8-4 decision.
The Royals now move on to a busy week.
“We wrestle a tough Wright County Conference dual on Thursday night against a now co-op program, Dassel Cokato/Litchfield,” Becker said. “Our middle school wrestlers are going to D-C on Friday night, we are sending an eighth and ninth grade dual team to Maple Lake on Saturday, as well as sending our Varsity and JV to the Delano Invite that same day.”
Season preview
Head coaches: Bill McDonald and Kurt Becker
Assistant coaches: Eric Reinert, Robert Smartnik, Troy Peterson and Joey Reinert
Captains: Seniors Tanner Hilten, Colin Sullivan and Riley Hertzog
Wrestlers to lead the way: “Along with our seniors, junior Austin Gabbert is a two time returning state placewinner and a strong leader in the room,” Becker said.
Returning experience: “The majority of our team has at least some varsity experience, so even thought we graduated five seniors, we have a very strong returning core,” said Becker.
Goals: “Our team goals are to win a conference championship and place in the top four in the section,” Becker said. “We hope to see our team become stronger as the season goes on as they gain more and more experience. We are very young with nine of our starters in 10th grade or lower. Experience during the year will really help this years team and I love how hard they train.”
Key matchups: “We start out the first two weeks of the season with two big sections duals against two very strong teams in St. Peter and Hutchinson,” Becker said. “We also have a big conference dual with the now co-oped DC/ Litchfield. Those three duals will give us a good indication of where we are at as a team.”
Conference/Section: “I think as far as Wright County West, DC/Litchfield is the favorite with Annandale/Maple Lake right there with them,” said Becker. “Section 2AA is wide open this year with a lot of strong teams.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.