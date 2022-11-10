Watertown-Mayer's belief has carried them a long way. For years they were winless but this senior class believed they could build something on the football field. That belief carried them out of a 2-20 start to their career to back-to-back winning seasons and a berth in the state tournament. And after Thursday night, their belief has carried them all the way to US Bank Stadium.

In the first round of the Class AAA State Tournament Nov. 10, the Royals fell behind 16-0 out of the gate before rallying to a 20-16 advantage over Cannon Falls at the break. Then the Bombers built a 10 point lead in the fourth quarter only to see Watertown-Mayer rally back with a pair of late scores to earn the 34-30 lead.

