Watertown-Mayer's belief has carried them a long way. For years they were winless but this senior class believed they could build something on the football field. That belief carried them out of a 2-20 start to their career to back-to-back winning seasons and a berth in the state tournament. And after Thursday night, their belief has carried them all the way to US Bank Stadium.
In the first round of the Class AAA State Tournament Nov. 10, the Royals fell behind 16-0 out of the gate before rallying to a 20-16 advantage over Cannon Falls at the break. Then the Bombers built a 10 point lead in the fourth quarter only to see Watertown-Mayer rally back with a pair of late scores to earn the 34-30 lead.
The Royals were no strangers to falling behind and their experience battling back helped them Thursday night in Hastings. Watertown-Mayer fell behind fellow state entrant New London-Spicer early this season before securing a last second win on a 47 yard field goal by Ashton Hecksel. On Thursday night, it was Albert Rundell finding Wyatt McCabe on a 51-yard bomb with less than 2 minutes to play that secured the win.
Rather than taking the short throws Cannon Falls was willing to give up, Rundell went for the home run and told McCabe to go deep. The gamble paid off as the duo connected for the winning score.
Rundell was a force all night with the Bombers looking to take away the run game, throwing for two scores and running for another. Rundell had numerous big scrambles and the option play with him and McCabe also had the Bombers reeling.
The defense had a tough task finding the ball carrier, as Cannon Falls played a shell game in the backfield. Almost no one could tell where the ball was (sideline and spectators as well) as any number of Bombers could have it coming out of the backfield. But the defense came up with timely stops and two crucial turnovers to help set up the offense with a short field several times and clinch the game with a late fumble recovery.
The Royals move on to face New London-Spicer Nov. 19 at US Bank Stadium with a start time of 4:30 p.m.
