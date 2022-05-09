The Watertown-Mayer softball team won all four outings last week, getting lopsided wins over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and New London-Spicer before a clutch win in extra innings at Norwood Young America.
Watertown-Mayer 10 Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
The Royals got more than enough help at the plate by scoring 10 runs, as Abby Otterness and the Watertown-Mayer defense shut down the Lakers April 26. Otterness pitched five hitless innings with six strikeouts and no errors in the field by the Royals.
“Great teamwork on the low batter count,” said coach Bethany Loether. “Catcher Gabby Dulas and shortstop Payton Hecksel took away a steal and Macey Hess saved the shut-out with a throw home from left field to get the final out of the inning.”
At the plate Ella Guetzkow was 3-3 with three RBIs; Jada Kosmatka was 2-4; Alia Leuthner was 1-3 with a double; Amanda Derner was 1-3 with a double and one RBI; Gabby Dulas was 1-3 with a double and two RBIs; Abby Otterness had a homerun and two RBIs.
Watertown-Mayer vs. New London-Spicer
The Royals swept the April 28 doubleheader with the Wildcats, winning 13-3 and 10-5.
In game one, the Royals scored 12 runs in the first three innings to erupt out to a 12-3 lead before scoring one more run in the fifth to end the game early. Watertown-Mayer outhit NL-S 12-3 while drawing four walks as well.
Kosmatka, Leuthner, Guetzkow and Izzy Neaton each had two hits in the win, while Dulas, Otterness, Derner and Hess each had one. Dulas had two RBIs, while Kosmatka, Eleanor Rundell, Otterness, Hess and Neaton each had one. Otterness drew two walks, while Rundell and Hess each had one. Guetzkow and Otterness combined for five strikeouts in five innings on the mound.
The Royals’ bats remained hot in game two, with 10 runs scoring on 12 hits in a 10-5 win. Hecksel led the team with three hits, while Derner and Hailey Sinnen both had four RBIs. Otterness, Paige Winter and Sinnen each had two hits, while Kosmatka, Derner and Guetzkow each had one. Otterness and Winter both had an RBI in the win.
Otterness earned the win in five innings with 10 strikeouts and three earned runs
Watertown-Mayer 8
Norwood Young America 7
In a back-and-forth game that saw numerous lead changes, the Royals emerged victorious in an extra-inning win, as errors proved to be the difference in the one-run game.
The Royals were good at getting on base Friday evening, tallying eight hits and five walks to put the pressure on the Raiders. This led to seven NYA errors and eight runs for the Royals despite only four RBIs.
Watertown-Mayer started the game up 2-1, then after giving up three runs in the third, responded with three runs of their own in the fourth to regain the lead. When the Raiders capitalized on a wild pitch in the seventh to send the game to extra-innings, the Royals got Kosmatka and Hecksel on base and capitalized on an error from NYA to score two runs that proved to be enough to earn the win.
Kosmatka, Hecksel and Otterness each had two hits, while Dulas and Hess both had one. Otterness drove in two runs, while Dulas and Hecksel each had one. Hecksel scored four runs, while Kosmatka, Dulas, Otterness and Clara Mandt each scored one. Hecksel drew two walks, while Kosmatka, Hess and McKenzie Skiles each had one walk.
Guetzkow earned the win by scattering seven hits across eight innings with four earned runs and eight strikeouts.
