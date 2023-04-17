NEW YORK – University of Iowa Fifth-Year center Monika Czinano was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks with 26th overall pick in the WNBA Draft. Czinano is the third Hawkeye that has been drafted in the WNBA since 2019. (Kathleen Doyle, Megan Gustafson)

Czinano finished her Iowa career with 2,413 points, 787 rebounds, and shot at least 67% the past four seasons. She was the fifth Hawkeye to net more than 2,000 points in a career.

