The Watertown-Mayer girls golf team traveled to Southbrook Golf Course April 26, taking third out of the eight teams, with three Royals placing in the top 10 individual scores. Kaitlyn Leuthner led the way with a 50 and was followed by Emilie Empting (51), Paige Thurston (51), Maddy Tax (55), Kylie Jerde (59) and Kathryn Hoover (65).
On May 3, the Royals competed in two nine-hole meets at Albion Ridges, winning one match and taking third in the other.
“The girls played great and won one of the nine hole meets,” said coach Tyler Finkelson. “Overall, we had the lowest score by one stroke. Emilie Empting was a medalist in one of the nine hole meets and co-medalist in the other. All of the girls are improving and I am happy with where we are at. I think we can get our scores to dip under 200 for nine holes real soon.”
In the win, Empting scored a 48 (tied for the lowest score) and was followed by Leuthner (50), Thurston (53), Lauren Hawkins (55), Tax (55) and Cali Kahlbaugh (69).
In the match where they took third, Empting had the lowest score with a 44 and was followed by Leuthner (52), Tax (54), Thurston (54), Hawkins (58) and Kahlbaugh (66).
At the presection golf meet, the girls placed fifth while the boys placed second, with Luke Maas and Brice Maas taking first and second place with scores of 77 and 79.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.