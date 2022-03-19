The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team got a pair of wins in the Section 5AA Tournament to make it to the semifinals in one of the toughest sections in the state, earning a meeting with the No. 3 ranked team in Class AA. Unfortunately for the Royals, that was when their strong season came to an end, with Holy Family Catholic winning 72-58.
The Royals made the sections semis after a 73-16 win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and a 72-40 win over Minneapolis North. The No. 3 seeded Royals then kept pace with the No. 2 seeded Fire for much of the March 9 contest at St. Michael-Albertville, trailing by just three at the break, though Holy Family would end the game on top and advance to the section finals, where they lost to the No. 1 ranked team in Class A, Providence Academy.
The Royals were even with the Fire when shooting from the field, making just one less field goal, though they netted seven three pointers on 18 attempts (39 percent). The difference on the score sheet came at the free throw line, where Holy Family made 24 out of 30 attempts, compared to just 11 makes from the Royals.
The Royals got balanced scoring with three players in double figures, as Lyndsey Penegor scored 16, Mercedes Burmeister had 11 and Mallory Czinano finished with 10. Also scoring was Eleanor Rundell (7), Bella Barden (6), Madelynn Onell (4), Abby Otterness (3) and Carly Killian (1). Penegor netted three three-pointers, while Burmeister and Barden each made two.
Czinano led the team in rebounding with eight boards, and was followed by Penegor (6), Barden (4), Rundell (4), Killian (4), Otterness (3) and Burmeister (3).
Killian and Barden each had four assists to lead the team and Czinano had two. Rundell, Barden and Otterness each had one assist.
Killian led the team in steals with four, Barden had two and Rundell had one. Killian also had a block in the loss.
