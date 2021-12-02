The Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team is back on the court excited about the 2021-22 season.
“The kids are working hard, we’ve been putting in the time, so things are going well,” said coach John Rosholt. “We get the bumps and bruises here and there, a twisted ankle, but we’ve got to learn to work through that.”
The Royals return several players with experience this year, with seniors Carly Killian and Bella Barden leading a young, athletic group.
“We’re an athletic team, we’ll be able to get up and down the floor pretty well,” said Rosholt. “I think we’re going to be able to handle the ball very well, so we’re confident in that. Team defense is coming together. We’re not there yet, but we’re athletic enough to do some good things on the defensive end of the floor, so we need to put together some things on offense.”
The Royals will be working everyday to be a better team than when they started.
“The goal that I set is that we get better each day,” said Rosholt. “Every time we get on the court, we try and get better. Each game we just have to trust in the process that if we keep working at it and we try to improve every game, we’ll be competitive by the end of the season.”
Aiding that effort is a hopefully fuller schedule than last year, with more games and opportunities to play more teams.
“That was my biggest concern from last year, I don’t think we had enough games in the season for us to get to where we want to be, so that was disappointing,” Rosholt said. “I think this year with the full schedule hopefully, if we progress the way we’d like to progress, we’ll be competitive by the end of the season. I think it’s important we get a full season in. Hopefully, fingers crossed, we’ll be able to do that. We’re playing and thinking like we’ll have a normal season, so that’s what we’re planning on.”
As always, the Wright County Conference features a number of talented teams that will see Watertown-Mayer competitive in competitive games every night.
“Rockford is going to be solid - they bring back some athletes so I think they’re going to be solid,” said Rosholt. “New London replaces four of five starters, but the kids who came off the bench were very strong, so New London is always going to be strong candidate. Glencoe brings back a number of good players. They lose the one Monahan, but they’ve got the younger Monahan and she’s got people who can play with her, so they’re going to be solid. I think litchfield has a really good class, they’ve got length, they’ve got outside perimeter play, so I think Litchfield will be in the conversation. And Annandale is always rock solid, they always have good athletes.”
All-in-all, the Royals are just happy to be back on the court.
“We’re working hard, the kids are working hard, varsity through C team,” Rosholt said. “They’re making an effort and we’re happy they’re playing. We’re all happy we’re playing on time. Were pleased that we can get a season in, a normal season in. So we’re happy about that.”
