Head coach: Kent Janikula
Assistant coaches: Jacob Wandersee, Tyler Finkelson, Alex Aalfs
Captains: Cayden Stucchi, John Mueller, Wyatt McCabe, Albert Rundell
Team strengths and areas to work on: “We have a strong group of returning players that gained valuable experience at the Varsity level last season,” said Janikula. “That core group will be relied upon to help our foundation for this season. As always, we have some new roles to fill. Finding which players can step up into new more prominent roles will be an area that we will need to work on and figure out in the early part of the season.”
Team goals: “We are striving to finish in the top half of our conference and section,” said Janikula. “Both our section and conference will be competitive.”
Momentum heading into this season: “I think having success in other sports can carry over into different seasons,” said Janikula. “Learning ‘how to win’ is a skill that is transferable. We have several players on our team that played prominent roles on successful teams during the Fall season.”
Conference/section outlook: “Conference favorite remains Annandale while Rockford and GSL return strong teams,” said Janikula. “Our section is loaded with potential top 20 type teams and could be argued as being one of the deepest in all of Class AA.”
Watertown-Mayer 60 Lester Prairie 38
The Royals kicked off the season with a 22-point win over the Bulldogs, building a 39-18 lead at the half and keeping Lester Prairie at bay for the rest of the game. Watertown-Mayer won the battle inside, outrebounding the Bulldogs by a 49-31 margin, with the difference being at the offensive end, where the Royals had an 18-3 edge that led to 11 second chance points.
John Mueller led Watertown-Mayer with 27 points and nine rebounds, while Albert Rundell also reached double figures with 16 points and five rebounds. Jacob Rowan and Justin Kind each had five points, Tyler Sinsabaugh had three, Tucker Ritter and Ethan Domjahn both had two.
Kind led the team in rebounding with 15 boards, seven on the offensive end, and had three assists, which had him tied for the team-high with Rowan.
Watertown-Mayer 80 Jordan 87
The Royals improved their shooting percentage in game two by knocking down 51 percent of their shots and hitting seven threes on 17 attempts (41 percent), leading to a 44 point scoring output in the second half, but the Hubmen shot just a little better in a seven point win (53 percent from the field, 47 from three).
Four Royals reached double figures on the stat sheet as Mueller scored 27, Rundell tallied 20, Rowan added 18 and Kind pitched in 10. Luke Maas scored three and Cayden Stucchi had two.
Mueller and Kind each had nine boards in the loss, while Rundell had 10 assists to give him a double-double.
