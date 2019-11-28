Head coach: Kent Janikula
Assistant coaches: Jacob Wandersee, Tyler Finkelson, Alex Aalfs
Captains: Sam Ragner, Will McBee, Patrick Anderson
Leading the way: “We have a strong senior class returning,” Janikula said. “Ragner, McBee and Anderson were all starters last season with McBee and Ragner also getting lots of floor time as sophomores. Ethan Tang played a lot of minutes for last season and returns. Cale Wabbe came on strong at the end of last season and gives us another guard with experience. This is a solid group that will be asked to take the next step this season.”
Returning experience: “With the experience coming back we are hoping to build off of steps we took at the end of last season,” Janikula said. “The Wright County Conference is always a tough league so we are hoping to make a leap in the standings. Last season we won a tough first round road game in the section playoffs and our main goal this season is to be seeded high enough to host our first round game and work from there.”
Players stepping up: Devyn Burns - played minutes as a back-up post last season. Gained experience and will be asked to take on a bigger role.
Mitchell Burns - another post who saw some action late in the season. Provides the Royals with great length and size.
John Mueller- just a freshmen, but has the ability to be a difference maker for Watertown-Mayer.
Sawyer Ritter - junior guard who will be asked to provide depth for the Royals on the perimeter.
Andrew Hedtke - athletic guard who will be asked to provide depth for Watertown-Mayer on the perimeter.
Logan Penegor - senior forward with a high basketball IQ.
Team goals: Host a first round playoff game/advance in playoffs and finish above .500 in the Wright County Conference standings.
Key games: “We play a lot of non-conference games against section opponents so those will be important for us to help with seeding,” Janikula said. “Every WCC game is important to us. That is something we want to improve on this season..”
Section outlook: “Our section once again has some great teams,” Janikula said. “Minneapolis North is a perennial power and will once again be at/near the top. Rockford and Marantha also should compete at the top of the section. Teams like Litchfield, Holy Family and Blake are always tough opponents.”
Conference outlook: Mound-Westonka and Rockford return most of their squads and will be the conference favorites.
