Boys basketball
The Watertown-Mayer boys basketball team split a pair of games last week, bouncing back from a 67-60 loss to Glencoe-Silver Lake with a 72-47 win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.
On Feb. 10, the Royals got a little bit of separation from the Lakers at halftime, leading by nine, then continued to build the lead by outscoring HL-W-W 39-23 in the second frame. Watertown-Mayer shot 50 percent from the field and nailed eight three-pointers, winning the battle inside with 44 points in the paint and outrebounding their opponent by 13.
The Royals got balanced scoring with five players scoring eight or more points and eight players scoring on the night. Tyler Sinsabaugh led the way with 17 points, knocking down 5/6 three-point attempts in the win. He was followed by John Mueller (16), Albert Rundell (14), Wyatt McCabe (8), Jacob Rowan (8), Justin Kind (4), Luke Maas (3) and Ethan Domjahn (2).
Kind led the team in rebounding with eight and was followed by McCabe (6), Rundell (6), Rowan (5), Mueller (4), Sinsabaugh (3), Domjahn (2) and Seefeldt (1).
Rundell had four assists to lead the team and was followed by McCabe (3), Mueller (3), Rowan (2), Kind (2), Sinsabaugh (1) and Domjahn (1).
Mueller had three steals, while Rundell, Sinsabaugh and Michael Foley each had one. McCabe and Mueller each had one block in the win.
The Royals led 34-32 at the break when taking on Glencoe-Silver Lake and the game was tied midway through the second half before the Panthers went on a run to clinch the win 65-60. Watertown-Mayer shot well from the free throw line (14/17, 82 percent), but struggled from the field with 36 percent shooting, while the Panthers scored on over 50 percent fo their shots while making seven three-pointers.
Rundell scored 21 points to lead the Royals and was followed by McCabe (12), Rowan (9), Mueller (9), Kind (5) and Sinsabaugh (4).
Mueller had 11 rebounds and was followed by Rundell (6), McCabe (5), Kind (3), Cayden Stucchi (2) and Sinsabaugh (1).
McCabe had four assists, Rundell had two, Rowan and Mueller each had one.
Mueller had four steals, McCabe and Rundell each had two, Rowan and Kind both had one.
With the split, the Royals move to 15-6 on the season.
Girls basketball
After losing 46-45 to Glencoe-Silver Lake, the Watertown-Mayer girls basketball team bounced back with a pair of wins, defeating Blake 70-38 and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 57-23. With the results, the Royals move to 14-8 and remain in third place in the Wright County Conference West standings.
The Royals defense was effective at keeping the Panthers from scoring from the field Feb. 8, with Glencoe-Silver Lake shooting 25 percent, but the Panthers made the most of their free throw opportunities by making 10/14, while Watertown-Mayer earned just five attempts from the stripe.
Watertown-Mayer’s offense was more effective from the field, shooting 46 percent from inside the arc while adding four three-pointers. Mallory Czinano led the team in scoring with 14 and was followed by Mercedes Burmeister (12), Lyndsey Penegor (9), Eleanor Rundell (5), Carly Killian (3) and Abby Otterness (2). Burmeister, Penegor, Killian and Rundell each made a three-pointer in the loss.
Czinano hauled in 11 rebounds for the double-double and was followed by Otterness (7), Penegor (6), Burmeister (5), Killian (3), Rundell (1) and Bella Barden (1).
Killian and Barden each had four assists, Penegor had two, Burmeister and Czinano both had one.
Killian and Barden both had two steals, while Rundell, Burmeister and Czinano each had one.
The Royals jumped out to a 43-14 lead in the first half against Blake on the way to a 70-38 win. Burmeister and Czinano both scored 17 and were followed by Penegor (8), Rundell (8), Otterness (6), Haley Baker (6), Barden (3), Madelynn Onell (2), Amanda Derner (2) and Killian (1).
Against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, the Royals again score 40 points in the first half on the way to a win, limiting the Lakers to just four points in the second half. Czinano led the team with 19 points and was followed by Penegor (14), Rundell (7), Onell (5), Burmeister (5), Killian (3), Barden (2) and Otterness (2).
